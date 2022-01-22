Sports
Australian Open 2022 – Australian tennis coach Darren Cahill plots the demise of Ash Barty’s Australian Open
He’s hardly her secret weapon, but Darren Cahill has emerged as Amanda Anisimova’s key ally in the American prodigy’s daring quest to crash the Australian Open Barty.
After fending off match points to oust defending champion Naomi Osaka in the shock of the Open, Animisova now plans to crush Ashleigh Barty’s title dreams on Sunday.
And behind the scenes, Cahill is quietly directing the show, perfecting the villain’s lines after reaching out to Anisimova for a coaching trajectory that has already paid off immensely this summer.
Having led Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi and Simona Halep to the top spot and a host of Grand Slam titles, the genie is out of the bottle when it comes to Cahill’s unrivaled coaching credentials.
No wonder former world No. 1 John McEnroe is applauding Anisimova’s locks of South Australian Cahill as the 20-year-old continues her revival after her father’s sudden death two weeks before her 18th birthday.
“Really happy for Anisimova, she’s been through some tough times,” McEnroe told Eurosport.
“She may look like Sharapova as a great ball striker, but she doesn’t move as well as some of the top players.
“The biggest change I’ve seen in her over the past two months is the presence of Darren Cahill.
“He coached Lleyton Hewitt, Andre Agassi, Simone Halep. Well, guess what? All three of them reached number 1 in the world.
“So this is something Anisimova was looking for, the right person to take her and bring her where she belongs, which I think is in the top 10.
“So this is a fantastic asset for her, a great moment for Amanda.”
McEnroe is also happy for Cahill, his longtime commentary colleague at ESPN.
“He’s a quarterback – a lot of players have called Darren Cahill. He’s been waiting for the right moment and it just seems to click beautifully,” said McEnroe.
“It’s been tough for him, he was away from his family for six or eight months last year because of the pandemic.
“He is an example of a man who had to quarantine twice, and that will make you harder and make you appreciate on a tennis court.
“He’s got a great attitude and he definitely knows the game through and through, and you could see her willingness to fight there again against Osaka.
“Number one, just the fact that he has been around players who have reached the top and succeeded on a large scale, that alone will give her a lot of confidence.”
And that little boost in confidence could make all the difference in helping Anisimova cross the line against Barty.
The one-time number 21 in the world already knows she has the weapons to beat the top tier, having come painfully close to overthrowing Barty in an epic 2019 French Open semi-final.
Barty often credits her big breakaway that day in Paris, after forfeiting a 5-0 lead in the first set and then rising from 3-0 in the second set to take the win before claiming her first Grand Slam crown. claimed, as a major turning point in her career.
Now Cahill’s “great addition” to her box could be the turning point for Anisimova.
“He’s trying to help me stay calm and relaxed and give me the confidence to just believe in myself and know I can do it,” Anisimova said.
Barty of Anisimova play in the quarterfinals against the Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari or the American Jessica Pegula.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/id/33120164/australian-open-2022-aussie-tennis-coach-darren-cahill-plots-ash-barty-australian-open-downfall
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022