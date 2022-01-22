Sports
Abbott helps Worthington Kilbourne set up a foundation
Worthington Kilbourne hockey coach Bryan Cummings had known for some time that Simon Abbott youth center would become a key player for the Wolves.
In fact, Cummings had known since Abbott was in sixth grade.
He played AA travel hockey, Cummings said. I knew he would become one of our rising stars. So I got to know him a little bit, went to some of his games and got to know his parents.
Abbott was part of the Kilbournes foundation that returned to varsity status last season.
When he was a freshman, he was eligible to play travel hockey for another year if he wanted to, Cummings said. You’re talking about a pretty high-level player who had the chance to play on a high-level team. But he chose to come to us when we were still a jv program and really just getting started. He wanted to be part of what we were trying to do.
It was important for Abbott to return to varsity status on the ground floor of Kilbournes.
I wouldn’t trade that for anything, he said.
So it was quite significant when Abbott scored his 100th goal in Kilbournes 4 alltie with Watterson in CHC-Blue Division playing on January 7. The milestone includes his first year when the team was still young, but he is well on his way to 100 as a varsity player.
I didn’t realize until after the game that no one had told me, Abbott said. When Nick (Siler) gave me the puck, it was pretty cool. (But) it surprised me.
Abbott had 37 goals and a team-leading 43 assists in the Wolves the first year back as a varsity team. This year, he led the team with 28 goals and 21 assists in 21 games, netting him 107 goals.
He’s just grown physically over the years, Cummings said. He just never gives up. He continues no matter what the score is. (Hes) a great all round guy and a great athlete.
The Wolves were 8-10-3 overall and 3-4-2 in the league before facing off against Watterson on January 20, Toledo Whitmer on January 21 and Columbus Academy on January 23. Kilbourne trailed Gahanna by one point for first place in the CHC-Blue, and the title could come down to the final game of the regular season when the teams meet on February 5.
We’ve had some injuries and we’ve had some illnesses, Cummings said. We’ve had to move people in and out. We’re still not ideally what we thought we would have, just because of some injuries.
Kilbourne was without defender Will Gundel, who tore an ACL last season, but he expects to be released before the end of the season. Striker Gavin Scott may miss the rest of the season with a broken ankle.
Abbott and fellow junior Luke Walton have put together a formidable one-two punch for Kilbourne’s foul. Walton had 27 goals and 11 assists in 19 games.
We click pretty well on the ice, Abbott said. Were pretty good friends on and off the ice so I think the chemistry is just there. We always seem to get along and we connect on almost every level.
But even with all the goals scored, it’s Walton who gives Abbott the chance to do what he loves most on the ice.
It is clear that I like to score goals. I think every hockey player likes to score goals, Abbott said. But for me, I like to fit in and just make plays. Getting assists is more fun than scoring in my opinion. I just love making those crazy passes and the ones setting big goals.
