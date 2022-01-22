Vikram Solanki quits Surrey job after being appointed Ahmedabad IPL team cricket director





News Join Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra in the Backroom of the New IPL Franchise

Vikram Solanki has resigned his position as head coach at Surrey CCC with immediate effect, ending a nine-year association with the club after he was recruited to join the new IPL franchise – based in Ahmedabad – as cricket director. “Surrey has been an extremely valuable part of my life over the past nine years, both as a player and as a coach, and made the decision to leave a difficult one,” Solanki said in a statement from Surrey. “I am forever grateful for the level of support that has always been provided to me and my family during my time here. A special thanks also goes to Alec Stewart, who has been a mentor and guide. “I will always be inspired by all the interactions and lessons with players and staff that I have been fortunate enough to work so closely with. There are many respected friendships that I will cherish throughout my life. “Finally, it has been a privilege to serve this great club in the small way that I have, and it has been an honor to be Surrey’s head coach for the past two years. To all players, staff and members, from the ground up from my heart, thank you!” Solanki, who played 51 ODIs and three T20Is for England between 2000 and 2007 with mediocre returns, had joined Surrey as a player for the 2013 season. In 2016, he took on the role of player cum coach at Surrey Second XI. He remained fully coaching with the Second XI for the 2017 season. He became assistant head coach to Michael di Venuto in the winter of 2017, and following di Venuto’s departure at the end of the 2020 season, Solanki was appointed head coach – making him the first British Asian to hold such a position at one of the first-class provinces. “Solanki took over during a period of high uncertainty at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the UK and led Surrey to the final of the Vitality Blast 2020 with a team of 16 graduates from the academy,” said a statement from surrey. “During his time at the helm, seven Surrey players have played in England’s men’s teams.” Solanki was also named President of the Federation of International Cricketers’ Associations in March 2016, a position he holds to this day. An announcement on Solanki’s successor as Surrey head coach will be made in due course.

