Judy Murray Joins Cameo: Tennis Star Andy’s Mom Is Latest Celeb To Join Online Messaging Service

Judy Murray charges fans $22 each to send them tennis and dance tips online.

The mother of Grand Slam champions Andy and Jamie has signed up to the website Cameo, which offers personalized messages from celebrities for a fee.

Ms. Murray shoots a video for individuals for 22, while companies are charged a higher rate of 259 for “engaging video content.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant also offers “shout-outs” for birthdays and other special occasions on the site.

She is the latest in a long line of celebrities to join the app, including Nigel Farage and actor James Buckley, who have reportedly earned more than 500,000 from the site.

In a video shot to launch her appearance on Cameo, Judy, 62, said: “Hi, I’m Judy Murray and I just joined Cameo.

“If you’re looking for a shout-out for a special occasion or someone special or even if you want a tennis tip or even better a dance tip, let me know.”

In a clip sent to a fan named Rachel, she says, “Hi Rachel, sorry for ruining your 21st birthday, but someone insisted I make a little video for you.

‘I was also told that you are in training for physio, so secretly I hope that you will become a sports physiotherapist, because we need a lot more women in sports.’

She added: ‘I hope you have a great day and I hope it’s full of fun and food and fizz of course.’

Ms Murray offers to provide a video message within 24 hours of receiving a request.

The tennis coach appeared on Strictly in 2014 and survived for eight weeks, despite admitting she was the “worst dancer” on the show.

She was described by Judge Craig Revel Horwood as having the ‘rhythm of a shop window mannequin’.

The Cameo service was launched six years ago to facilitate contact between fans and actors, athletes and other celebrities responding to requests for birthdays, congratulations and other video messages.

Last year Scottish actor Brian Cox joined the site and asks fans to tell them to ‘f**k off’ in the style of his Logan Roy character from Succession.

The Dundee-born star, 75, also offers birthday messages and “pep talks” to aspiring actors on the site.