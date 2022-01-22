Ducks pull away late at UW





Next game: Utah 26-02-22 | 11 AM PAC-12 NETWORKS Oregon Sports Network Jan 26 (Wed) / 11:00 a.m. Utah SEATTLE, wash. Oregon used a late-game run fueled by its defense to pull out of Washington in the final two minutes of a 68-61 road win on Friday. The Ducks won their fourth in a row behind 20-point games by Endyia Rogers and Nyara Sabally while Chanaya Pinto brought a lot of energy from the bench into the play to fuel the late run. “I’m happy that we won the game and the way we finished the game,” said head coach Kelly Graves . “In the end it’s a good win on the road against a really good team from Washington.” How it happened: Oregon worked with a one-point lead with just over two minutes to go and pulled out late with a 10-1 run fueled by his defensive energy. Leading 57-56 at 2:15am, the Ducks got three buckets on three steals, two from Sabally and one from Pinto to open a 65-57 lead with 41 seconds left. The Ducks had a small lead after the first, with Rogers leading the way, scoring 10 runs on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the field. She hit a three with four minutes left in the quarter to give Oregon some breathing room at 13-10, as the two teams traded buckets for the rest of the quarter to make it 19-15, Ducks after one. Washington jumped out front in the second and led a whopping five at 3:26 to halftime, but the Ducks went into halftime with a 9-0 run to lead 34-30. Rogers hit some jumpers and Te-Hina Paopao knocked down three times Philipina Kyeic delivered a boost from the bench with a layup and three rebounds in the final four minutes of the half. The Huskies again erased Oregon’s lead and tied the game at 43 with 3:28 to go in the third, but the Ducks closed another quarter on a run to create some separation. Ahlise Hurst hit a three to put UO in front 46-43, then Sabally took over by scoring the Ducks’ last five runs to make it 51-47 en route to fourth. Who stood out: Rogers scored 23 points, 14 of them in the first half, in the season, when he shot 8-of16 from the field while hitting three shots from the outside. Sabally played her third 20-point game of the season, finishing with 20 points and seven rebounds, while adding four assists and four steals. Pinto delivered clutch play on the trajectory again, scoring all four of her points and getting away with each of her four steals in the fourth quarter, while also grabbing a few rebounds. “(Chanaya) was huge for us,” Graves said. “I thought she and Nyara were really in control of the game and it’s nice to know we can turn to her.” Next one: The Ducks will return to Matthew Knight Arena at 11 a.m. Wednesday to host Utah (Pac-12 Network).

