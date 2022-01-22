Cricket Hope – Newspaper – DAWN.COM





SIX Pakistani players named in three teams of the year announced by the ICC is testament to an uplifting 2021 for the national team. Skipper Babar Azam will captain both the One-Day International and Twenty20 International teams, also reflecting what an inspiring leader he has been on the pitch. He led the team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup last year after a grueling build-up, but while Pakistan won just two out of six ODIs, Babar continued to score. He made it to the Test team nonetheless, despite leading Pakistan to seven wins in nine matches, with middle-order batter Fawad Alam and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi also part of the T20 team and Hasan Ali being named on it. Opener and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan was named to the T20 squad after breaking the record for most runs in a calendar year in the shortest form of the game by a land mile. Rizwan amassed 1,326 runs in the past 12 months, improving Ireland’s Paul Stirling’s record of 748 in 2019. Babar also had a productive year in the T20s, with 939 runs, and the opening duo are expected to help Pakistan get even better at this. year T20 World Cup in Australia, where they face arch-rival India in their opening match. Pakistan recorded their first-ever World Cup win over their historic rivals at last year’s T20 extravaganza in the UAE, where Shaheen was impeccable with the ball. Hasan Ali also had an impressive year in Tests, while Fawad delivered valuable runs as the team won the series against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. Aside from Babar, batter Fakhar Zaman was the other Pakistani cricketer in ICC’s one-day squad, a format in which Pakistan needs to improve. This is an important year for Pakistani cricket with Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies all scheduled. It is hoped that the prominence of Pakistani players in ICC lineups will spur the team to more victories. Published in Dawn, January 22, 2022

