Rafael Nadal doubted ‘every day’ about returning to tennis during the injury hell, ahead of the Australian Open

An emotional Rafael Nadal admitted he doubted every day whether he would ever play again during his latest injury nightmare.

Nadal defeated major batter Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-1 to reach the last 16 of the Australian Open on Friday, before opening up about the extent of his ongoing foot injury.

The Spaniard had not played a competitive tournament for five months before landing in Melbourne for the opening Grand Slam of 2022.

The chronic problem in his left foot prevented him from holding Wimbledon, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and the US Open. He said it got so bad that there were days when he could only practice for 20 minutes.

When asked by Eurosport presenter Alize Lim if he doubted he would ever return, Nadal replied: Every day. That’s true.

For many months I sometimes went out on the track and couldn’t practice more than 20 minutes, other days 45. And then sometimes I could practice for two hours.

It was very difficult to predict every day and I worked with a doctor to try to find a solution. I’ve tried several things, but it’s hard.

Nadal said the uncertainty surrounding the injury made it much more difficult mentally to cope with.

Even though I’ve gone through that process a few times in my career, I always say the same thing: the injuries are much easier to accept when you know you have a calendar [for your recovery], he continued.

If you twist your ankle or break your wrist, like I’ve done a few times in my career, you know it’s going to take three months. This way you have an agenda and you do something different every week.

But with the foot injury, frankly, it’s much more difficult because you go to the gym every day, on the court and with no improvement.

And that is mentally much harder. I am very satisfied with the way I approach it. I have the passion, the work and the spirit and that’s probably why I’m here. I don’t know what will happen in the future, but I enjoy every day.

‘I went through very difficult times’ – Nadal on injuries

‘Nights like today mean everything’

Nadal was also emotional on court after knocking out Russian Khachanov, who had pushed his way back into the game by the third set.

“It’s a very special week for me, every time I can play here is something very special,” he said in his interview on the court.

“I played against a great player and a good friend on tour, it’s my best game since I came back.”

He added: “I’ve been through some very tough times over the past year and a half, but to me nights like today mean everything, that’s a lot of energy in my pocket to keep going.

“I’m super happy, thank you so much everyone.”

Nadal makes an offer for a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title. He currently ranks first in the charts along with Novak Djokovic, the world’s number 1, who was deported on the eve of the tournament, and Roger Federer.

