Cammi Granato had never forgotten the young girl to whom she had lent her stick and gloves during one of the former American Olympians’ first hockey camps in Chicago in the late 1990s.

Years later, Granato found out that girl happened to be Hilary Knight.

Her stick broke and I said: Here, now take mine, for she had no other. I mean, she was so small, Granato recalled. I remember her clearly at that moment. I didn’t know it was Hilary until years later Hilary told me it was her.

Knight was eight years old and was drawn to the sport in large part thanks to Granato, who captained the United States team in 1998 that defeated Canada in Nagano to win the first women’s hockey gold medal at the Winter Olympics.

The symbolism of passing the stick to Knight is not lost on 50-year-old Granato.

Just as Granato and her teammates did to inspire a generation of girls to take up hockey, 32-year-old Knight is doing the same. He has become the face of an American team preparing to defend its final Olympic title at the Beijing Games.

That’s the one thing I really admire about this group of women. They’re really growing the game, pushing the boundaries for more rights, for more equality as they play, said Granato, the first female Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who now serves as a scout for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

So Hilary, both on and off the ice, what she means to the game’s growth is exponential, she added. She is an incredible role model. She has a great personality. She is cute. She is a deadly goalscorer. … she’s a powerhouse.

Knight makes her US women’s field hockey record, a fourth Olympic appearance, in which she won gold and two silver medals.

The 5-foot-11 forward has a powerful skating style and a hard shot, with Knight fifth in the US Olympic record book with 17 career points (six goals, 11 assists), one behind Granato. At the World Championships in August, Knight surpassed Granatos’ records (44 goals and 78 points) by increasing her tally to 47 goals and 80 points.

A few months later, Knight was still struggling to grasp the reality that she was ahead of her idol.

It still feels so far away, she said. It still feels very bad that Cammis is #1 for me personally, you know? Because that’s how it feels, right? I still feel very much like a small child in many ways.

She continues to play because of the joy she still gets from hockey. Still, Knight has proven more than capable of handling many of the challenges women have faced in advancing the game.

Knight was at the forefront of US players’ threats to boycott the 2017 World Championships on home soil, successfully meeting their bid for better pay and fairer treatment for USA Hockey. Two years later, Knight helped establish the Professional Womens Players Hockey Association, which continues to push for a North American professional league for women with sustainable wages.

On the ice, Knight led the US in points and/or scoring in five world championships. At the 2017 worlds, she scored the overtime goal to take a 3-2 win over Canada in the gold medal game.

Knight’s double impact has earned her immense respect from teammates and opponents alike.

She always introduces her team and fights to the end, said Finnish captain Jenni Hiirikoski. We have a lot of good fights on the ice and she is a really big star for our game. It was an honor to play against her for so many years, and hopefully Shell will be playing for many more.

American striker Kendall Coyne Schofield sees a direct connection with Granato.

When I was a young girl, I looked up to Cammi Granato. Now, nobody Cammi, but if you look at someone carrying the weight of this sport on her shoulders, like Cammi did… you can put Hilary Knight in that category, she said. So what does Hilary Knight mean for this game? You can’t put it into words. You just watch it evolve before your very eyes.

Knight politely distracts attention and focuses on the next challenge of becoming the first American team to successfully defend its Olympic title. There is always another test to make her come back.

Honestly, coming in every day and being humiliated by the sport because it’s a challenge, right? said Knight. That’s what keeps us all hungry to come back and try to be part of this team. The women in that room are incredible, and it’s intoxicating in a way. You just want to be a part of it.

Knight remembers attending Granatos’ camp, but a more vivid memory is an encounter they had in 2006 when the national team held an exhibition game against the Choate private schoolboys team in Connecticut. Her only disappointment was that school officials wouldn’t let her put on her suit and play.

That summer, however, Knight received an invitation to join the national team and a year later she made her debut while receiving Granatos No. 21 jersey.

Knight is now the senior member of the team. As hard as it is to see how many of her contemporaries are retiring, her passion to keep playing is rekindled by the young, talented newcomers. Just don’t tell her that defender Caroline Harvey was five when Knight made her national team debut in 2007.

Yes, I don’t do math anymore, Knight said with a chuckle.

Reminded that the US pre-Olympic series was called The MyWhy Tour, and Knight shared her why.

It’s for the next generation. I have been through this experience. I had great role models, Knight said. And to be able to kind of inspire the next generation, to get out here and do it better than we’ve done is ultimately my why.

