Womens 4x400m and Kennedy Lightner Earn School Records at Red Raider Open





LUBBOCK, Texas TheUniversity of Kentucky track & fieldwomen’s 4×400-Meter relay earned a school record of3:28.62and Kennedy Lightner ran for a school record in the 200m (20.52) on Friday evening at the Red Raider Invitational.

The Wildcats also competed in day one of the Vanderbilt Invitational where Michael Browning finished second in the weight throw (62’8″/19.10m)) and Phoebe McCowan and Jenna Schwinghamer earned first (2:45.59) and second (2:46.35) in the women’s 1000m.Day two begins Saturday, January 22 at 11 am ET.

Success at the Red Raider Open At the Red Raider Open the Wildcats got four event wins, including both 4x400m relays, Lightner’s school record and Dwight St. Hillaire’s 400m run.

Lightner was the star of the night for Kentucky, running20.52for the second-fastest time in the NCAA this season and the school record. The previous record was held by teammate Langston Jackson (20.65).

The junior also played a huge part in the Wildcats’ 4x400m relay win when he came from behind in the finalleg to run a 44.68 split andbeat out Houstonand Texas.

The women’s 4x400m school record relay consisted of Maasai Russell , Abby Steiner , Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes . Steiner and Holmes ran the fastest legs of the relay at 51.4, but Holmesgot the last second push after the final curve got the Wildcats the win over Arkansas.

St. Hillaire also earned an event win for Kentucky, finishing the 400m with a time of46.11. Brian Faust finished second in the race, coming in with a personal best at 46.66. It was also the fifth-fastest 400m in UKTF history.

Some prominent second place finishers were Steiner in the 60m, Maasai Russell in the 60m hurdles, Rahman Minor in the high jump and Tai Brown in the 60m hurdles.

Steiner placed second in the 60 with a personal best 7.17, surpassing former teammate Celera Barnes for the fourth-ranked 60m in UKTF history.

Tai Brown ran a personal best in the 60m hurdles (7.72), moving up to fourth all-time in the event for Kentucky.

Russell tied her personal best in the 60m hurdles (8.01) with her second-place finish.

Rahman Minor made hisseason debut in the high jump, placing second with a final jump of 7’0.5″/2.15m.

Day One of the Vanderbilt Invitational Browning placed second in the weight throw (62’8″/19.10m), which is a personal best and 10th-best all time for Kentucky. freshman Logan Coles followed Browning in sixth (60’4.50″/18.40m).

Freshman McCowan impressed in the women’s 1000m, winning the race in 2:45.59, followed by Jenna Schwinghamer in seconds (2:46.35).

in the 200m, Shadajah Ballard placed fifth (24.33) and Kaylyn Heath finished seventh (24.74).

In the men’s race, Rodney Heath Jr. finished fourth (21.82).

The Wildcats will continue competition in day two of the Vanderbilt Invitational on Saturday at 11 am ET.

Follow Kentucky Track and Field and Cross Country onfacebook,Instagram,Twitterand atUKathletics.com. Red Raider Open: Friday, January 21 10:45 AM men 400m B Sections Final 1. Kenroy Williams 47.98 11:45 AM women 60m Invite Final 6. Devynne Charlton 7.43 (Q)

9. Anthaya Charlton 7.67 11:55 AM women 60m Prelims 2. Abby Steiner 7.19(Q)(PR)

8. Maasai Russell 7.40(q)

10. Karimah Davis 7.63 12:10 PM men 60m Prelims 4. Langston Jackson 6.67 (Q)

6. Myles Anders 6.68 12:30 PM women 60 Hurdles invite Prelims 1. Devynne Charlton (UK volunteer coach) 7.99 (Q) 12:35 PM women 60 Hurdles Prelims 2. Maasai Russell 8.07(Q)

10. Darci Khan 8.45

14. Annika Williams 8.76 12:50 PM men 60 Hurdles Prelims 3. Tai Brown 7.89 (Q) 1:00 PM women Long Jump Final 7. Anthaya Charlton -19’6″/5.94m

26. Annika Williams foul 1:00 PM men Long Jump Final 7. Robbie Springfield – 23’11.75″/7.31m

10. Luke Brown -23’6.75″/7.18m 1:55 PM men 60m Hurdles Final 2. Tai Brown 7.72(PR, 4th-fastest for UK all time) 2:00 PM women 60m Hurdles Invite Final 1. Devynne Charlton 7.99 2:05 PM women 60m Hurdles Final 2. Maasai Russell 8.01 2:15 PM women 60m Final 2. Abby Steiner 7.17 (PR, 4th fastest for UK all time)

7. Maasai Russell 7.44 2:20 PM men 60m Final 7. Langston Jackson 6.75 2:25 PM women 400m Final 5. Alexis Holmes 52.69

13. Karimah Davis 54.81

Megan Moss – DNF 2:40 PM men 400m Final 1. Dwight St Hillaire 46.11

2. Brian Faust 46.66(PR, 5th all time for UK) 3:15 PM men High Jump Final 2. Rahman Minor 7’0.5″/2.15m

8. Donsten Brown 6’6.75″/2.00m 3:30 PM women 200m A Sections Final Bye bye Miles – DNS 3:50 PM men 200m A Sections Final 1. Kennedy Lightner 20.52 (PR, School Record, 2ndfastest time in NCAA)

7. Myles Anders 21.09

10. Jacob Smith 21.43

14. Langston Jackson 21.66 4:00 PM men Triple Jump Final Joseph Palmer DNF 4:40 PM women 4x400m Relay Final 1. Maasai Russell , Abby Steiner , Karimah Davis , Alexis Holmes 3:28.62 (SchoolRecord, leading 4x400m time in the world) 5:10 PM men 4x400m Relay Final 1. Dwight St Hillaire , Brian Faust , Jacob Smith , Kennedy Lightner 3:06.86

