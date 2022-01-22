Late Goal Denied, Men’s U-Hockey Come Through With OT Win vs. Michigan





When the Gophers and Michigan met in a Big Ten hockey series in Ann Arbor in early December, Minnesota smothered the Wolverines with four goals in the opener, and the Wolverines returned the favor the following night with a four-goal romp. Gophers coach Bob Motzko said he expected a tighter streak this weekend at the 3M Arena in Mariucci, and Friday’s game supported his view. Ben Meyers’ goal on a four-on-three power play 1 minute, 9 seconds into overtime gave the 11-ranked Gophers a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Michigan, ending a rally in which Minnesota managed a third out to delete. period short and had waved off a would-be, go-ahead goal in the last 13 seconds. Meyers’ goal came on the fifth power play of the night for the Gophers (14-9, 28 points in the Big Ten). Minnesota has been in a 1-for-30 funk for the past seven games with the man advantage before Meyers started a feast from the announced crowd of 8,204. “[Chaz] Lucius sent it upstairs to [Jackson] LaCombe, and he just made a great pass over me,” said Meyers, who scored his 10th goal of the season. “I had the whole net. I had the easy job.” The Gophers were on the power play in OT as Michigan defender Jacob Truscott boarded Mason Nevers late in the third period and received a five-minute major and a game misconduct. Matthew Knies, Meyers’ linemate and US Olympic teammate in Beijing next month, smashed the puck past Michigan goalkeeper Erik Portillo after a feed from Lucius 4:42 in the third period to make it 1-1. Justen Close made 26 saves for the win. “We played a complete hockey game tonight,” Motzko said. Dalton Duke scored in the second period for Michigan (18-7-1, Big Ten 29 points). Portillo made 23 saves and Michigan defeated Minnesota 27-25. The Gophers appeared to be taking the lead with 12.1 seconds left in the third when the puck went off Blake McLaughlin’s skate and passed Portillo. However, a video review ruled that McLaughlin used a clear kicking motion and the goal was wiped out. BOX SCORE: Gophers 2, Michigan 1 (OT) In a game with 25 NHL draft picks in the two lineups 13 for Minnesota, 12 for Michigan, the Gophers and Wolverines played a tight, defensive game. Michigan blocked 23 shots, the Gophers blocked 15. “That was a pretty good hockey game,” Motzko said. “Sometimes as a coach, when you sit on the bench and watch the game, you just sit back. We rolled all four lines.” The Wolverines began to assert themselves in the second period, and Duke collected a bouncing puck into the slot and blasted it past Close for a 1-0 lead at 12:25 PM. That’s all the Wolverines would get against Close, who made his third start since Jack LaFontaine signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. “He’s a great goalkeeper and he’s tried his best to get into that position,” Knies said. “He deserves it, and he’s definitely a reason why we won that game.” When Knies made it 1-1 in the third inning, Motzko felt the momentum change. “If we get one, we get two, because the only thing… [more] what we needed was the building,” Motzko said. “When you get home, you have to reward that rabid mob. They were excellent tonight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.startribune.com/denied-a-goal-late-gophers-mens-hockey-comes-through-with-2-1-overtime-win-vs-michigan/600138411/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos