Some of Tom Brady’s teammates are bracing for his retirement, with this playoff run possibly his last

Tom Brady has in no way informed his teammates or coaches of his intentions after this season, but many in the Tampa organization are bracing for Sunday, which may be his last NFL game if the Buccaneers lose.

Brady has talked in the past about wanting to play until age 50, though not as much recently, and at age 44 and chasing a second straight Lombardi trophy, and with the Bucs on a tough job of getting this team together in 2022, several of his teammates are primed this playoff run will be Brady’s last, sources said. Including some very close to the quarterback.

“Somehow he hasn’t indicated what he’s going to do,” said a source close to Brady, “and maybe he doesn’t know either. But it wouldn’t be surprising if this was the end.”

A Bucs source said: “Nothing has been said, but there’s a feeling with some guys in the locker room that this is it, somehow. It’s little things here and there that they pick up. Maybe it turns out to be nothing.” are.”

Brady has once again performed at the MVP level and has Tampa ready for another possible Super Bowl run. He has had short-term contracts with the Bucs on an ongoing basis and at this stage in his career, he can always choose to retire one day. It wouldn’t surprise some who know him well if, in fact, he chooses to end this football chapter of his life after this season and spend more time with his family and explore other interests.

Tampa managed to bring back every Super Bowl team starter from last year, but next year that will be nearly impossible for cap purposes alone. – The departure of agents will be inevitable. The Bucs will face the Rams in Sunday’s divisional round game after sustaining some significant injuries during the wildcard round, most notably on the offensive line.