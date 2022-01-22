Cric Tracker Acquires Audio and Video Streaming Rights for Legends League Cricket

New Delhi: Legends League Cricket (LLC) has announced its partnership with Cric Tracker, which has acquired audio and video streaming rights to broadcast all of its matches. The video streaming rights are for all markets other than India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Sony Pictures Network India has the video rights for India, Supreme TV has rights for Sri Lanka and GEO Sports and B Sports have video rights in Pakistan.

The competition representing India, Asia and the rest of the world is currently underway at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Muscat, Oman.

It has three teams, India Maharajas, Asia Lions and World Giants. The finals of the tournament will be played on Saturday 29 January.

The nine-day event will feature players such as Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Daren Sammy and Kevin Pietersen. The format of the tournament is such that matches are played in double round-robin and each team will play against the other two twice until two teams remain in the final.

We are very happy to announce this collaboration. The platform has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years and has a strong following among cricket fans,” said Raman Raheja, CEO of the league.

Syed Sujjad Pasha, CEO, Cric Tracker, added: We are excited to partner with Legends Cricket League. The players associated with the league are all cricket gods in their respective countries. Not only can we use this partnership for our platform, but also help our existing fans relive the moments of past years. I thank the LLC team for joining forces and hope this relationship will be fruitful for both of us.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the competition as an ambassador. It also has the former India coach, Ravi Shastri, as the cricket commissioner.

Oman also recently hosted the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup competitions in 2021.

