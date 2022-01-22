Wisconsin Badgers football: Bobby Engram top choice for UW offensive coordinator, per report





On Friday night, a tweet came out from ESPNs Tom VanHaaren which said Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram is the top choice for Paul Chryst to be the next Wisconsin Badgers offensive coordinator. Engram has coached for nine seasons in the NFL, one with the San Francisco 49ers and eight with Baltimore. #Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @jamisonhensley. An agreement could be finalized soon. Engram worked on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst’s staff at Pitt in 2012 and 2013. Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 22, 2022 Extremely worthwhile to note that Engrams son, Dean, is a cornerback for the Badgers and that Engram worked for Paul Chryst for two seasons as the wide receivers coach at Pitt. So, yeah, there is some familiarity here without it being a Wisconsin Guy. Engram was born and raised in South Carolina and played his college ball at Penn State where he was the winner of the first ever Biletnikoff Award (1994) for the best wideout in college football. Nearly two decades after his final collegiate season, Engram still ranks as the Nittany Lions all-time leader in receiving yards (3,026), receiving touchdowns (31) and 100-yard receiving games (16). For Baltimore, Engram has coached both the wideouts and the tight ends in his eight seasons. TE Mark Andrews has blossomed into a very nice player under Engrams watch as well. Well obviously have way more on this as the situation continues to develop.

