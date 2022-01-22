Men’s tennis kicks off season with a ranked win





No. 16 Stanford men’s tennis began its dual-match season with a 5-2 win over No. 22 Pepperdine at the Taube Family Tennis Center on Friday. After an impressive fall campaign for individuals like sophomore Arthur Fery and senior Alexandre Rotsaert, it is now time for the Cardinal to test their mettle as a team. First there was doubles. Stanford earned the point thanks to a 7-6(4) win over the No. 8 nationally ranked pair of Fery and Rotsaert, as well as a 6-3 win over fifth-year Axel Geller and senior Tomas Kopczynski. Freshman Max Basing and fifth year Timothy Sah lost 6-4 in number three. Then followed the singles promotion. Basing made quick work of his No. 72 opponent Tim Zeitvogel 6-1, 6-1, playing in the No. 4 slot in the Cardinals lineup. At number 6, sophomore Aryan Chaudhary defeated Eric Hadigan 6-3, 6-4. Hadigan is the number 99 ranked player in the nations. The Waves then earned a point to their name when Eero defeated Vasa Sah 6-1, 7-6 (6). The Pepperdines revival continued as No. 15 Andrew Rogers defeated Geller 7-6(3), 6-3. With the score 3-2 in favor of Stanford, the Cardinal needed only one more game to take home the victory. They did, as No. 7 Fery passed No. 8 Daniel de Jonge 6-2, 7-6(4) at the top of the lineup. It’s not often you get a matchup between two top 10 players in the country, and this one turned out to be decisive. Rotsaert closed the afternoon with a two-place win, beating No. 24 Pietro Fellin 6-3, 6-7 (3), 1-0 (8). The Cardinal men’s tennis team returns to play against Tulane in Orlando, Florida, on January 29, as part of the ITA Kick-off Weekend. With both an experienced and talented roster, Stanford could be a very dangerous squad this spring.

