Ice hockey rivals take different approaches to the same COVID opponent

Jan. 22 (Reuters) – The ice hockey powerhouses Canada and the United States have made similar preparations for the Beijing Olympics, but when it comes to COVID-19, they are taking very different approaches.

While Canadian players in Calgary are trapped in a bubble, their American counterparts go about their daily lives without extra precautions beyond normal social distancing, wearing masks and assessing individual threat levels.

“We are not in a bubble,” veteran US forward Hilary Knight, who will compete in her fourth Olympics, told Reuters.

“We are doing our best to simulate some sort of hybrid bubble, but by no means are we in some kind of closed-off environment that would completely reduce the possibility of COVID in our environment.

“It’s a challenging time right now.”

In contrast, Canadian players entered a bubble in mid-January and will remain in a bubble until they leave for Beijing on January 26.

Gina Kingsbury, director of the women’s national teams at Hockey Canada, said team movements would be confined to the hotel and practice range and secluded from the public until their departure.

“From now until then, we’re basically in a bubble,” Kingsbury said after the rosters were announced on Jan. 11. “We are going to take all possible precautions as a group to stay safe.

“Even within our group, we will be very careful and diligent to make sure we are back in a safe environment.”

The Canadians are aware of the risks posed by the coronavirus as the last two games of their Rivalry Series with the US on January 3 in Edmonton and January 6 in Red Deer had to be canceled after several Canadian players and staff were involved in COVID-19. 19 were posted. protocol.

Knight said US players are also well aware of the threat COVID-19 poses to their gold medal defenses, but saw little point in a lockdown as the team would mingle with the general public as it traveled to Beijing.

The situation has led to a level of stress Knight and her teammates have never experienced before, taking them way out of their comfort zone.

“It’s incredibly stressful, we find ourselves in uncertain times in so many ways,” said Knight, a member of the Red Bull stable of athletes who will compete in Beijing.

“As an athlete, we like our routines and habits, and we find comfort in that.

“For us, in an environment with people who don’t take the same security measures, we have to do our best.”

The stakes are incredible for both Canada and the US, who have won every gold medal together since women’s ice hockey became part of the Olympic program at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano.

The US ended Canada’s run of four consecutive gold medals with a 3-2 shootout win at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and its North American rivals are expected to compete again for the top step of the podium in Beijing.

Despite all their preparations on the ice, it may be COVID-19 that determines who will play for gold, but for Knight, that’s just another hurdle for the team to overcome.

“We may not be able to train the way we want to, but we’re going to find a way, as best we can, to put ourselves in a position to win,” Knight said. “We are all working towards that goal and solving problems immediately.”

Canada’s first game is against Switzerland on February 3, a day before the opening ceremony in Beijing, while the US takes on Finland.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Pritha Sarkar

