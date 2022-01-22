Quincy man uses basketball tournaments to raise money for the Philippines





Name:Harold Mortal Age: 46 Residence:Quincy, Massachusetts In the news: Mortel has been honored with the Boston Celtics “Hero Among Us” award for the charity basketball tournaments he has hosted for five years. Now you know it:Mortar also helps others out of court. His full-time job is at a cancer center at Massachusetts General Hospital. His story:The Quincy resident was already raising money for charities before the pandemic hit, so as COVID-19 worsened financial difficulties, it was easy to turn to new needs. Mortel has been hosting East Coast basketball tournaments for just over five years, he said in a recent interview. Mortel moved from the Philippines when he was 10 and said he has not forgotten his family and the community in Balayan, a city in the Batangas region. The money he raises goes to the people there and is distributed by his family for rice, canned goods and other needs exacerbated by the pandemic. The money has helped more than 700 families, Mortel said. “I’m trying to get the stuff they need so they can survive,” he said. The Philippines has registered more than 3 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organisation. More than 50,000 people have died. How it started The idea for basketball tournaments came from Mortel’s love for the sport. He also organizes table tennis tournaments. After moving to Quincy’s Germantown, he played basketball and was part of the varsity team at Quincy High School. Friends from other states helped him organize tournaments along the coast, including in Washington, DC, Baltimore, New York, and New Jersey. Lake:Betty White Fans Honor Actress With Thousands Of Donations To South Shore Animal Shelters Lake:Stressful times for a respiratory specialist. Rockland man relaxes with huge kites. Mortel has also organized toy rides and collected other donations from residents for the Philippines. A Christmas toy campaign helped raise $1,000 for gifts for children, he said. More recently, Mortel said he received 20 tablets that were donated to students in the Philippines so they can continue distance learning during the pandemic. After years of fundraising, the Quincy resident was recognized as a “Hero Among Us” at a Boston Celtics game in November. award given topeople who contribute to their community. “That experience was just amazing,” he said. He saw the Celtics beat the Houston Rockets 108-90 from the trackside seats. Mortel said the next charity tournament will be March 26 at the Starland Sports Complex, 637 Washington St., Hanover. For more information, call Mortar at 857-499-4650. Thanks to our subscribers who made this coverage possible. If you’re not a subscriber, consider supporting quality local journalism with a Patriot Ledger subscription. Here’s our latest offer. Reach Alex Weliever at [email protected].

