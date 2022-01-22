Australia sweating after injury verdict for Tayla Vlaeminck, cricket news, scores, results, Australia vs England women,

Australian hopes for a repeat of Thursday night Ashes dominance was washed away as quickly as the dust from the Adelaide Oval scoreboard as continued rain washed away the Second T20I.

The game was postponed on Saturday afternoon as England and Australian cricketers looked to the sky in hopes of a break in the rain, which came short, allowing Australian captain Meg Lanning to win the toss, send England to bat and then four full days. overs before the rain returned.

There may have been fewer than 30 balls in play, but it provided enough time for a momentous occasion for the three South Australians on the squad that led Megan Schutt and Darcie Brown and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath to play in Australian colors together for the first time.

But the biggest talking point of the aborted match was a foot injury to Australian fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck, which saw her sidelined and replaced in the Australian base by 18-year-old Brown – as Ellyse Perry was once again overlooked.

Chief curator Damian Hough and his ground crew begin to cover the pitch as the rain pours down in Adelaide. Source: Getty Images

Lanning said the extent of Vlaeminck’s injury, which occurred on Thursday during the comprehensive nine-wicket win from the flanks in the First T20I, will be assessed in the coming days.

Were still assessing what it is like and what exactly is going on, Lanning said.

So we know a little more about the next few days but obviously not ideal, but well know a little more and see where we end up from there.

She’s putting on a pretty brave face, I just had a chat with her today and she seems fine.

Rain is also forecast for Sunday. Third and final T20I in the multi-format Ashes series meaning the teams can head to Canberra for the one-off Ashes Test Match, which has already seen two rain-out matches in the series.

It’s not an ideal bet that definitely wants to play cricket, but unfortunately we can’t control the weather, Lanning said.

The forecast doesn’t look good either (for Sunday), but you never know, you only need a short time to get in a match, so come well prepared (for Sunday) for a match, but I guess that it’s just one of things, something out of our control.

And I think as a group we’ve been pretty good at focusing on what we can control over the past few years, so this is another example of that and if we get a chance to play tomorrow then you definitely have to be ready .

