Joshua Thomson officially named as Director of Football Operations





A bit of an anticipated announcement came Friday night when Florida head coach Billy Napier announced the hiring of Joshua Johnson as Florida’s director of football operations. Coach Johnson was spotted next to Napier at a basketball game in Gainesville a few weeks ago. Thompson is coming to Florida from Auburn, where he was also the director of football operations for just one season. He was the executive director of recruiting and player staffing at the University of Arkansas from 2019-20 just before joining the Auburn staff. Napier first worked with Thompson when he hired him at Louisiana in 2018 as director of recruiting and football logistics. He worked in recruiting, personnel and operations at Texas A&M from 2010-17.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he graduated from Texas A&M with both a bachelor of science in sports management and a master of science in sports management and business administration. Thompson was hired on the heels of a busy recruiting weekend in Gainesville as Napier and his staff prepare to close out the 2022 class and host several big names in the 2023 class. Below you can check out Billy Napier’s announced hires since his arrival. Hires not yet officially announced by Florida are not included. ON-FIELD ASSISTANT COACHES (10/10) Jabbar Juluke – Running Backs/Associate Head Coach (attack)

Keary Colbert – Wide Receivers

William Peagler – Tight Ends

Rob Sale – Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line

Darnell Stapleton – Offensive Line

Sean Spencer – Defensive Line / Co-Defensive Coordinator

Mike Peterson – Outside Linebackers / Alumni Liaison

Jay Bateman – Inside Linebackers

Corey Raymond – Cornerbacks / Assistant Head Coach (Defense)

Patrick Toney – Security Coordinator / Co-Defensive Coordinator SUPPORTING PERSONNEL Mark Hocke – Associate Head Coach/Director of Football Strength and Conditioning

Karmichael Dunbar – Assistant Strength and Condition

Edward Thompson – Assistant Strength and Conditioning

Alex Watkins – Assistant Strength and Condition

Tiger Jones – Director of Speed ​​Improvement and Skill Development

Joe Danos – Director of Player Athletic Development

Frank Ogas – Player Development Assistant

Paul Silvestri – Sports Health Director, Football

Tony Hill – Associate Director, Sports Health for Football

Kelsee Gomes – Director Sports Nutrition-Football Joshua Thompson – Director of Football Operations Andrew Burkett – Director of Research and Evaluation

Jacob LaFrance – Director of Players’ Personnel

Bird Sherrill – Director College Personnel

Doug Domingue – Director of Recruitment Innovation

Savannah Bailey – Senior Director of Player Relations and GatorMade

Vernell Brown – Senior Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations

Marcus Castro-Walker – Director of Player Engagement & NIL

Katie Turner – Assistant Athletic Director of Recruiting Strategy

Bri Wade – Director of on-campus recruiting and football events

Ashour Peera – Assistant Director of Football Operations, Logistics and Analytics

Paul Pasqualoni – Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout Ryan O’Hara – Offensive Analyst, QBs

Joe Hamilton – Personnel Analyst, Offensive

Nick McDonald – Personnel Analyst, Offensive

Jamar Chaney – Defensive Analyst, ILB/OLB

Kyle Kazakevicius – Assistant DFO for Quality Control and Assistant to the Head Coach

Cheston Blackshear – Quality Control, Offensive Line

CJ Wilford – Quality Control, Defense

Braxton Morris – Quality Control, Defense

Kareen Reid – Quality Control, Line of Defense

David Doeker – Graduate Assistant, Wide Receivers Chris Couch – Gamechanger Coordinator/Special Teams Analyst Corey Bell – Quality Control – Running Backs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://247sports.com/college/florida/Article/Florida-Gators-Football-Joshua-Thomson-official-as-Director-of-Football-Operations-181148863/

