Sports
Joshua Thomson officially named as Director of Football Operations
A bit of an anticipated announcement came Friday night when Florida head coach Billy Napier announced the hiring of Joshua Johnson as Florida’s director of football operations. Coach Johnson was spotted next to Napier at a basketball game in Gainesville a few weeks ago.
Thompson is coming to Florida from Auburn, where he was also the director of football operations for just one season.
He was the executive director of recruiting and player staffing at the University of Arkansas from 2019-20 just before joining the Auburn staff.
Napier first worked with Thompson when he hired him at Louisiana in 2018 as director of recruiting and football logistics.
He worked in recruiting, personnel and operations at Texas A&M from 2010-17.
Born in Fort Worth, Texas, he graduated from Texas A&M with both a bachelor of science in sports management and a master of science in sports management and business administration.
Thompson was hired on the heels of a busy recruiting weekend in Gainesville as Napier and his staff prepare to close out the 2022 class and host several big names in the 2023 class.
Below you can check out Billy Napier’s announced hires since his arrival. Hires not yet officially announced by Florida are not included.
ON-FIELD ASSISTANT COACHES (10/10)
Jabbar Juluke – Running Backs/Associate Head Coach (attack)
Keary Colbert – Wide Receivers
William Peagler – Tight Ends
Rob Sale – Offensive Coordinator / Offensive Line
Darnell Stapleton – Offensive Line
Sean Spencer – Defensive Line / Co-Defensive Coordinator
Mike Peterson – Outside Linebackers / Alumni Liaison
Jay Bateman – Inside Linebackers
Corey Raymond – Cornerbacks / Assistant Head Coach (Defense)
Patrick Toney – Security Coordinator / Co-Defensive Coordinator
SUPPORTING PERSONNEL
Mark Hocke – Associate Head Coach/Director of Football Strength and Conditioning
Karmichael Dunbar – Assistant Strength and Condition
Edward Thompson – Assistant Strength and Conditioning
Alex Watkins – Assistant Strength and Condition
Tiger Jones – Director of Speed Improvement and Skill Development
Joe Danos – Director of Player Athletic Development
Frank Ogas – Player Development Assistant
Paul Silvestri – Sports Health Director, Football
Tony Hill – Associate Director, Sports Health for Football
Kelsee Gomes – Director Sports Nutrition-Football
Joshua Thompson – Director of Football Operations
Andrew Burkett – Director of Research and Evaluation
Jacob LaFrance – Director of Players’ Personnel
Bird Sherrill – Director College Personnel
Doug Domingue – Director of Recruitment Innovation
Savannah Bailey – Senior Director of Player Relations and GatorMade
Vernell Brown – Senior Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations
Marcus Castro-Walker – Director of Player Engagement & NIL
Katie Turner – Assistant Athletic Director of Recruiting Strategy
Bri Wade – Director of on-campus recruiting and football events
Ashour Peera – Assistant Director of Football Operations, Logistics and Analytics
Paul Pasqualoni – Director of Advanced Scouting and Self Scout
Ryan O’Hara – Offensive Analyst, QBs
Joe Hamilton – Personnel Analyst, Offensive
Nick McDonald – Personnel Analyst, Offensive
Jamar Chaney – Defensive Analyst, ILB/OLB
Kyle Kazakevicius – Assistant DFO for Quality Control and Assistant to the Head Coach
Cheston Blackshear – Quality Control, Offensive Line
CJ Wilford – Quality Control, Defense
Braxton Morris – Quality Control, Defense
Kareen Reid – Quality Control, Line of Defense
David Doeker – Graduate Assistant, Wide Receivers
Chris Couch – Gamechanger Coordinator/Special Teams Analyst
Corey Bell – Quality Control – Running Backs
