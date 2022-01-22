Eastern Hockey League: A Look Back at the Recent Exeter Showcase

It seemed like yesterday as the Eastern Hockey League geared up for the return of showcases for the 2021-2022 season, and now they have completed the fifth and final leg of the showcase series in Exeter, NH.

The promotion did not disappoint; there were plenty of great games that went to extremes, plus the first-ever EHLP All-Star game almost saw an astonishing five-goal comeback. So for the last time this season, here’s a rundown of all the action from the latest EHL showcase.

EHL

For the second showcase in a row, the spotlight shines on the New Jersey 87’s, who extended their winning streak to 14 games. They won all three of their matches; a 3-0 win over the New England Wolves, a 5-2 win against the Railers Jr. Hockey Club and a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Seacoast Spartans. In the final win over Seacoast, Jason Atkinson and Devlin O’Kane scored 19 seconds apart, putting New Jersey in the lead with just over a minute left in the regular season.

Hold on to the South Division, the Protec Jr. ducks also improved their schedule in Exeter with a 5-3 win over the Seahawks Hockey Club and a 4-3 win over the Vermont Lumberjacks. One of their newest forwards, Rhett Evjen, excelled in the showcase, noting a goal and an assist on each of the Ducks’ two wins.

Team Maryland and the Philadelphia small flyers both won a competition on the last day of the showcase. Maryland defeated the East Coast Wizards 1-0 on a goal by Jacob Kosinski and a 26-save shutout by Collin Berke in his season debut. The Philadelphia Little Flyers defeated the Railers 5-2 and forward Harrison Dumas recorded three primary assists in the win.

Up in the North Division, the New Hampshire Avalanche extended their winning streak to nine games with a pair of wins at Exeter, including an impressive 8-1 win over New York Apple Core and a 5-1 win against the Connecticut Chiefs. Joe Santoro scored five points (2g, 3a) in the showcase, while goalkeeper Ronan Mobley won both of his starts.

The New England wolves rebounded from their loss to the 87’s with a 5-2 win over the Little Flyers, including a two-goal game from AJ Lackas. On the final day of the showcase, they played against the Vermont Lumberjacks at their home court at the Merrill Fay Arena and walked away with another 5-2 win. Latvian striker Edijs Grigorjevs scored twice in the win.

Hosting the final showcase of the season, the Seacoast Spartans went 1-1 on home ice, including an impressive 7-0 win over the Connecticut RoughRiders. Carson Whitman (2g, 1a) and Cooper Board (1g, 2a) each had three points, while Colin Marks provided four assists. John Profaci was in goal for the win and threw a 19-save shutout.

In the East Division, there were a few intra-divisional matchups, but out of the five teams the Valley Jr. warriors stood out in Exeter. Their first game was a 3-2 victory over Team Maryland and Jonathan Lapsa took the hat-trick. His third goal came with 2:08 left in the regulations to give the Warriors the lead. The next day, he scored a goal and an assist in the Warriors’ 3-1 win over the Walpole Express. By the end of the showcase, the Warriors improved their record to 5-1-1 since early 2022.

The Boston Jr. rangers, Walpole Express and East Coast Wizards they all took one win in the Exeter showcase. On the first day, Boston fell behind the Connecticut RoughRiders 1-0, but scored six unanswered goals to secure the win. Julian Boisclair led the attack with two goals plus an assist.

Walpole defeated the East Coast Wizards 3-2, although the Wizards made the game interesting by coming within one goal with 1:04 left in the rules. However, Express goalkeeper Scott Bird won with 22 saves on 24 shots. The next day, the Wizards came back with a 4-2 win over the Seahawks Hockey Club and a two-goal game against Jules Donovan.

Only one team in the Central Division took a win in the Exeter showcase, but it was a thrilling 4-3 overtime win for the Connecticut leaders about the Boston Jr. rangers. Trailing 3-1 late in the second half, Boston managed to score twice in the final five minutes of regulation to tie the score. However, a late penalty from the Jr. Rangers gave the Chiefs a 4-on-3 powerplay in overtime, and Dominic Chirico hit a one-timer home to give the Chiefs the win.

EHLP All Stars

Saturday night, the top players in the EHLP went head to head in the first-ever All-Star Game, featuring Team Gray and team white.

For the first 40 minutes, it looked like Team Gray would take the win as they jumped to a 5-0 lead. Phillip Parker of the Walpole Express, Luc Denney of the Valley Jr. Warriors and Logan Downs of the Philadelphia Little Flyers all had multiple runs by the end of the second period and shots were 34-19 in their favor at the second break.

Team White did score a goal at the end of the second period, coming from Boston Jr. Rangers striker Max Morris. He scored two more goals in the third period, while Express striker Aidan Parker and 87’s striker Will O’Brien also found the back of the net, narrowing the deficit to 6-5. However, Team Gray managed to weather the storm with an empty goal from RJ Sember of the New England Wolves and secured the 7-5 victory.

While on the losing team, Max Morris was named MVP for leading Team White’s comeback effort with a hat-trick.

EHLP

Even with the All-Star Game, the EHLP still had plenty of games to go around in the Exeter showcase.

The North Division proved why it is one of the stronger divisions in the Premier as three of the four teams took at least two wins. The New Hampshire Avalanche went 2-0-1 over the weekend with a 6-1 win over the Valley Jr. Warriors and a 5-1 win against the New Jersey 87’s.

The Vermont lumberjacks had two games against the New Jersey Renegades and won both, the first game ending 6-1 and the second game ending 3-2. Bobby Voss scored four points (1g, 3a) between the two games, and newcomer Arhip Sidarovich scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win with 51 seconds left in the regular season.

As with the woodcutters, the Valley Jr. warriors defeated the Renegades 6-1 in the showcase. The next day, the Warriors took on the Connecticut Chiefs and it turned out to be the most eventful game in the showcase. It seemed that the Jr. Warriors would win by a goal from Andrew McGaffigan with 18.6 seconds left in the regular season. However, Connecticut reacted to a Dylan Schiavo goal just 11 seconds later to force extra time. After goalless extra time, Jr. Warriors forward Patrick Roach scored the only goal in the shootout to secure a 5-4 win for his team.

In the East Division, the Boston Jr. rangers went a perfect 2-0 with a 4-2 win over the Connecticut Chiefs and a 5-2 win against the Seahawks. In addition to the three goals he scored in the All-Star game, Max Morris scored four points (3g, 1a) in the two wins for Boston.

The Philadelphia small flyers Premier team only played one game at Exeter, but it was a statement win as they broke the New Hampshire Avalanche’s eight-game winning streak. Trailing 2-1 in the second half, the Little Flyers tied the score with a goal from Johnny Lee with less than 10 minutes left in the regular season. Colin Berry scored a power play goal just 38 seconds into extra time and the win put the Little Flyers in first place in the South Division.

After an entire season without showcases, it’s still hard to believe that the EHL has already completed its showcase series for the 2021-2022 season. The next league-wide event is the Frozen Finals in Providence, RI, but there will be plenty of action in between as teams get one last push for the postseason.