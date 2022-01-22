No. 16 USC Men’s Basketball on Saturday in Utah

Basketball Men | January 21, 2022

The No. 16 USC Trojans (15-2, 5-2) will play in the Utah Runnin’ Utes (8-11, 1-8) at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Jan. 22 at 3:30 PM. pm PT. The game airs on the Pac-12 Network with Todd Harris and Don MacLean calling in the action. USC’s 15-2 season start is the best since the 2016-17 team also opened 15-2. If USC won, it would be the best start after 18 games since the 1970-71 team started 17-1 en route to a 24-2 record. USC is looking for the hard way of the mountain road, which has already won in Colorado. USC reached the sweep in 2018, marking just the fifth time since the teams participated in the 2012 conference that a team had swept the mountain schools in their arenas in one trip.

FACE ON UTAH — Utah (8-11, 1-8) won the first five games of this season, but lost the last seven games. The Utes fell 63-58 vs. UCLA. USC defeated Utah 93-73 on December 1 in Los Angeles. Branden Carlson leads three Utah players with a double-digit average averaging 13.5 points per game. USC has won four of its last six games against Utah, but is 23-26 in the all-time series. USC has lost six of its last seven games in Utah.

TROJAN FLEX DEFENSIVE MUSCLE — USC held Colorado at 31.4 percent on Jan. 20, shooting a string of four consecutive opponents over 40 percent from the field against the Trojans. In the previous four games played after a break due to Covid-19 (after the December 18 game vs. GT), the Trojans allowed the opposition to shoot 44.6 percent (103-for-231) from the floor . USC held all 12 of its opponents ahead of those under 40 percent shooting in every game and a combined 35.2 shooting percentage, which was second in the country. The Trojans were the first team in the past 15 seasons to keep the first 12 opponents under 40 percent in every game. In the last five games, USC has mainly struggled with defending three-pointers in the field, allowing the opponents to score 43.6% of the three-point distance (41-for-94). In the first 12 games, the opposition made 27.4 percent from outside the arc. Still, USC has managed to keep its opponents at 37.1 percent this season, the fourth best in the country.

USC DESERVES HEAVY DUTY WIN AT COLORADO — Chevez Goodwin scored all 14 of its points in the second half and USC held Colorado to one field goal in the final 6:41 to take a gray 61-58 win at the CU Events Center on Jan. 20. The win ended USC’s 7-game losses to Colorado. Goodwin also grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds, the most by a Trojan since 2018. The game featured 13 lead changes and eight draws and was close all around, with neither side taking more than a 7-point lead. Trailing 50-45 with 6:41 to go, the Trojan defense held onto the Buffalos without a field goal until an innocent float from Keeshawn Barthelemy just before the buzzer slipped 0-for-8 from the floor. Goodwin made 1 of 2 FT and Agbonkpolo 3 of 4 along the piece to finish it off. USC kept Colorado at 31.4 percent of shooting, but the Buffs made 7 out of 15 out of a 3-point range (46.7 percent). USC surpassed Colorado 47-32, beating them 38-12 on points in the paint.

GOOD TO SEE AND HEAR YOU –In the three games with no fans present (at Stanford and at home vs. OSU and Oregon), USC allowed an average of 75.0 points per game. In the remaining 14 games, USC held the opposition at 60.6 points per game. In the three games without an audience, USC led one of those games by a point and trailing the other two at halftime. USC trailed just 2 other games at halftime all season.

THE STATE OF ARIZONA ON DECK — USC’s next game is vs. Arizona State (6-9, 2-3) January 24 at 8 p.m. at the Galen Center. ASU takes a 64-62 home win against Utah on January 17 and will play at Stanford on January 22 before taking on the Trojans. DJ Horne leads three Sun Devils in double digits with an average of 13.3. USC leads the all-time series 57-42 (2 wins in 2008 canceled due to NCAA penalty, original record 59-42). USC has won its last three meetings with ASU, including 89-71 at home and 73-64 in Tempe, Arizona last season.

ROAD RIDER – USC started 5-1 on the road with wins in Temple, FGCU, WSU, California and Colorado. USC’s five true road victories are the most shared by any power conference team (Auburn 5-0). USC was 7-3 in road races last season.

LEADERS OF THE PAC — USC is tied for first in Pac-12 conference games for the most conference wins in the past five seasons (since the 2017-18 season). USC is 51-30 in conference games during that stretch, while Oregon is 51-27, UCLA is third at 49-29, Arizona is fourth at 48-31 and Colorado is fifth at 45-33.

BIG MEN, BIG FIGURES — Big men Isaiah Mobley and Chevez Goodwin have been at the forefront of USC’s success so far this season and are currently the team’s top two scorers and rebounders. Mobley is a team leader average of 15.1 points per game and a team-high 9.0 rebounds per game. He currently ranks 30th in the country in rebounds per game. Goodwin is the Trojans’ second leading scorer with 13.1 points per game and second on the team with 7.7 rebounds per game. Goodwin’s 60.6 shot percentage is the best among USC’s players with at least five attempts at shots and ranks 10th in the country. Mobley ranks first and Goodwin fourth among Pac-12 players in rebounds per game. In the last three games, Goodwin averaged a double-double of 13.7 points and 12.3 rebounds.

THE MAGICAL BRAND — With a 61-58 win in Colorado on Jan. 20, USC is now 101-5 in its last 106 games, while the opposition remained below 70 points, dating February 28, 2015. USC has 36 of its last 53 opponents below 70 points dating back to the 2019-20 season.