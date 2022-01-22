Virat Kohli passes Rahul Dravid, Rohit Sharma on unwanted list

Former India captain Virat Kohli is not going through the best stages of his career. The right-hander, who has already earned the status of a modern-day great from many experts, passed Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma in an unwanted list. Kohli was sacked Friday for a duck in the second ODI against South Africa at the Boland Park in Paarl. This was the 14th duck in Kohli’s ODI career. He passed by Dravid, the current head coach of India, and Rohit Sharma, the current white ball skipper of India. Both Dravid and Rohit have 13 ODI ducks to their name.

Kohli currently ranks fourth in the list of most ducks in 50-overs cricket by Indians along with Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag. The top three in the list of most ducks recorded by Indian batters hitting between Nos. 1 and 7 are Sachin Tendulkar (20), Yuvraj Singh (18) and Sourav Ganguly (16).

The 33-year-old, who stepped down as India’s Test captain and after five years only bats an ODI series, was out for a five-ball duck when he tried to drive a Keshav Maharaj delivery, but he eventually delivered an easy one. catch for the cover fielder.

Kohli also tied his longest streak (in terms of innings) without an ODI hundred. The second ODI marked the 17th consecutive time that Kohli had not scored in a century. The last ODI hundred Kohli scored was in the West Indies in August 2019.

The last time he played 17 innings without hitting three figures was between the 2011 World Cup in February and September of the same year.

If Kohli doesn’t score a hundred in the third and final ODI against South Africa, it will be his longest streak without an ODI ton.

Kohli’s skinny spot isn’t just limited to white-ball cricket. In fact, it is more prominent in Tests. The prolific right-hander has averaged well under 30 in recent years and his last 100 came against Bangladesh in November 2019, which was his last international century, incidentally.

India lost the second ODI by 7 wickets to the Proteas, who took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game run.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday, January 23 at the Newlands in Cape Town.