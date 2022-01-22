NFL odds, lines, bracket, picks, spreads, predictions for divisional round playoffs 2022: Model loving Bills





The divisional round features the debut of each No. 1 seed in the NFL playoff bracket, as the Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans will take the field for the first time in the 2022 NFL playoffs. They’re the two largest favorites of the weekend, as the Packers are -5.5 against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Titans are -3.5 against the Cincinnati Bengals in the latest NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are -2.5 against the Los Angeles Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs are -2 against the Buffalo Bills. Should bettors side with the favorites or NFL underdogs? When making the right divisional round NFL bets, a proven model can come in handy. All of the divisional round NFL lines are listed below and SportsLine’s advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best divisional round NFL picks now. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters the divisional round of the 2021 NFL playoffs on an incredible 137-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn’t missed a top-rated pick since Week 14 of the regular season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFL PickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick’em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up. Now, it has turned its attention to the latest divisional round 2022 NFL odds and locked in picks for every NFL matchup. Head here to see every pick. Top divisional round NFL predictions One of the model’s strongest divisional round picks is that the Buffalo Bills (+2) cover the spread against the Chiefs. Buffalo and Kansas City are both coming off resounding victories, and each has Super Bowl dreams. While the game will be defined by its high-powered offenses, the Bills’ defense could be the difference-maker. Buffalo’s defense has only allowed more than 20 points in two of its previous 12 games, while the Chiefs have allowed three of their previous four opponents to eclipse that total. With both offenses seemingly operating on all cylinders, the edge on defense is enough to back the Bills as underdogs. The simulations from SportsLine’s model have the Bills covering over 50 percent of the time, making them a top target for divisional round NFL picks against the spread. The under hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. How to make divisional round NFL picks The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the divisional round NFL schedule, and it’s calling for one team to cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine. So which NFL picks can you make with confidence, and which team is a must-back? Check out the latest NFL odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $7,500 since its inception, and find out. Divisional round NFL odds, spreads, lines, schedule, bracket Saturday, Jan. 22 Bengals at Titans (-3.5, 47.5) Featured Game | Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals 49ers at Packers (-5.5, 47) Featured Game | Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 23 Rams at Buccaneers (-2.5, 48) Featured Game | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams Bills at Chiefs (-2, 54) Featured Game | Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

