India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022





India Maharajas vs World Giants Live Streaming and Live Broadcast Details, Legends League Cricket 2022. In the 3rd game of ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas and World Giants compete against each other. The India Maharajas vs World Giants match will take place at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. India Maharaha is led by Mohammed Kaif. The skipper of World Giants is Daren Sammy. While India Maharajas won their opening match of the Legends League Cricket 2022, World Giants lost their opening match. IPL 2022 Auction | IPL 2022 teams | IPL news and updates | IPL 2022 Schedule | ICC Teams Ranking | ICC Player Ranking Also Read: Legends League Cricket 2022 Schedule, Squad, Teams, Broadcast in India, India Squad, Live Streaming In their opening clash against Asia Lions, India Maharajas took the win by 6 wickets. As first batter, Asia Lions hit 175-7 on the board. Upul Tharanga hit a stunning 66-run knockout. Later skipper Misbah-ul-Haq also hit a quickfire 44 out of 30. IPL 2022 Auction: 49 players set their base price at the maximum of INR 2 Crore For India, the top three batsmen came out cheap, making India 34-3 in 6.1 overs. Later, Yusuf Pathan hit 80 runs from 40 balls impeccably. Mohammed Kaif also supported him with his 42 runs. Irfan Pathan also played a brilliant cameo in the end, skipping 16 runs from the penultimate. In the final over, India only needed 1 run to win and took the win by 6 wickets. Also Read: IND vs SA: We talked about how to play with patience and according to the situation Rishabh Pant World Giants lost their opening game to Asia Lions by 6 wickets. World Giants batted first in the game and had a great total of 205-7. Ireland’s Kevin O Brien led from the front and hit a blistering 95 from 46 balls. Also Read: IND vs SA: India misjudged South Africa and was too confident Imran Tahir later, opener Tillakaratne Dilshan hit 52 runs from 32 balls for Asia Lions. He was well supported by Upul Tharanga, who hit 63. Later Mohammed Hafeez scored 27 and Misbah-ul-Haq 19 to get the winning points for the team. In the points table of Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas and Asia Lions take the first two places with 2 points each. India Maharajas vs World Giants Live streaming and live broadcast details, Legends League Cricket 2022 Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of Legends League Cricket 2022. The India Maharajas vs World Giants match will take place on January 22, 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat, Oman. The match kicks off at 8pm IST. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels to watch the live broadcast of the match in India. The live streaming of India Maharajas vs World Giants match will be available on SonyLiv app. Get all cricket match predictions and fantasy tips – CLICK HERE Cricket Match Prediction | Today Match Fantasy Prediction | Fantasy Cricket Tips | Cricket news and updates | Cricket Live Score

