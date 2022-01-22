Mater Dei High School football, track coach charged with raping 17-year-old student-athlete in 1980





SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) — A woman has filed a lawsuit accusing a former Mater Dei High School football and track coach of raping her while she was a student athlete at Santa Ana School in the 1980s . The alleged victim says she was raped by Patrick Callahan in 1987, when she was 17 years old and worked as a statistician for the football team. Due to an intensive training schedule before the start of the football season, players, coaches and students slept a night at secondary school. “In that setting, she was isolated and removed from the other students who had to sleep in the gym,” Mike Reck, the prosecutor’s attorney, said in an interview with ABC7. He said his client was “transferred to the Mater Dei football field and sexually assaulted by the coach on the football field”. The woman alleges that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by the coach in the months leading up to that incident and over a period of years. Callahan has denied the allegations. Mater Dei High School president Walter E. Jenkins leaves after alleged hazing probe Callahan, Mater Dei High School and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange are named in the lawsuit. Reck said the school and the diocese were made aware of the woman’s story in 2011, but remained silent about it. “How does the institution allow this to happen?” said Rec. “And why did the adults who were there — and could and should have protected her — let this happen?” Mater Dei is also under investigation and charged over an incident that took place in February 2021 in which a footballer agreed to participate in a hazing ritual in which two players punch each other in the torso. But the student is said to have been hit on the head and suffered a traumatic brain injury. Mater Dei’s president says the school’s sports programs will undergo an independent review.

