Blackhawks vs. Wild, 2022 NHL Summary: Score, Stats, Highlights





Yet another terrible start doomed the Blackhawks Friday night as they were routed 5-1 by the Minnesota Wild. The Wild opened the scoring like most Blackhawks opponents this season as Calen Addison cycled low before backhanding the puck to Marcus Foligno, who stuffed the puck to put the Wild at 1-0, just 2:58 into the first period of time.

Ryan Hartman made it 2-0 on a brilliant pass from Kirill Kaprizov that went into the slot through three Blackhawks players. Absolutely no one covered Hartman.

Possibly in an effort to turn the momentum in the Blackhawks’ favor, Riley Stillman dropped the gloves against Brandon Duhaime during a face-off. Then Connor Dewar and MacKenzie Entwistle decided they wanted to join the combat action shortly after. The last two each got a misspelling and were kicked out of the game after the whistle for an altercation.

It seemed that Stillmans’ trick worked for a while as the Blackhawks pushed hard after the fights. Unfortunately, they were unable to capitalize on any opportunities and instead the Wild scored late in the period to lead 3-0. This time it was Mats Zuccarello with a nice set up for Hartman for the former Blackhawks in second of the game on a slacker that just beat Marc-Andre Fleury.

The Blackhawks stopped the Wild from hitting the net until more than 11 minutes into the second period, but scored two more goals before the period ended. Addison set up his own slapshot and fired a rocket from the point to put the Wild at 4-0 at 12:05 in the second period. That goal ended Fleury’s night.

Just over four minutes later, the Duhaime conceded an easy tap-in goal into an open net after a slick pass from Kevin Fiala. Duhaime was wide open with the nearest Blackhawk over ten feet away.

The Blackhawks finally get on the board to make it 5-1 in the third period at 5:03. Dylan Strome found the back of the net after a cross-ice pass from Patrick Kane.

The Strome target would be the magnitude of the Blackhawks’ comeback effort, and they fell 5-1 to the Wild.

Comments: Tonight marked the sixth time this season that the Blackhawks conceded three or more goals in the first period, now the most in the league this season. They also allowed a goal in the first five minutes of the game for what feels like the 30th time, but realistically I don’t look up that stat because it’s just depressing. Suffice to say, the Blackhawks aren’t usually very good at a game’s opening frame: Blackhawks have now been defeated 45-22 in the first period of this season. Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) January 22, 2022 The frustrating thing about the first period is that the Blackhawks actually had decent control of the puck and had their own chances, but the defensive failures or looking too much puck let them in. The Blackhawks were very good at minimizing mistakes like tonight under King, but this was the second game in a row where there were major problems defensively with almost every goal.

It certainly wasn’t Fleurys’ best game either, but he’s the main reason why the Blackhawks recently won Hell, he’s the only reason they had a point against Seattle so it would be nice if the team before him saved him for once on a bad night.

Now the Blackhawks started to play better in the second period to some extent. They beat the Wild 15-9, but only one of those shots was dangerous because of the location, so it felt like a lot of time, but not many threats. The back half had some big mistakes, but they weren’t as steamy as the first. I need to find some bright spots, I guess.

The combination of McCabe and S. Jones is not consistently together, but when they are, they are rarely good. Tonight was no exception. Both are better with de Haan and Murphy respectively.

The only line that ever felt particularly dangerous for the Blackhawks was the one with Hagel, Strome and Kane, so it’s no surprise that they ended up scoring the only goal. When on the ice 5-on-5, that trio was responsible for nearly half of the Blackhawks’ attempts, 40 percent of their shots on target, and their only major hazard change by location in the game.

Speaking of Strome, he was arguably the Blackhawks’ best striker tonight. He often fought for the net, had countless great formations for his linemates and some of the best opportunities for the Blackhawks. If Strome is on, hes real On.

Kane also extended his points streak to nine games with his assist on Stromes game. Whatever’s going on, Kane won’t stop him from producing.

Stillman eventually left the game with a left shoulder injury. Hopefully it’s nothing major, but if he’s running out of time, it’s time for the Blackhawks organization to play guys like Jakub Galvas or Ian Mitchell more than a few games at a time. Let’s see what they could do with 10 games in a row or something.

Unfortunately, the Blackhawks don’t have long to lick their wounds as they play the Wild again in St. Paul on Saturday night. If there was any hope left of the playoffs (spoiler: there really wasn’t), the Blackhawks should at least split these games, a feat that seems pretty unlikely after tonight. game cards Three stars Ryan Hartman (MIN) 2 goals Mats Zuccarello (CHI) 1 goal, 1 assist Kirill Kaprizov (MIN) 2 assists, human form cheat sheet What’s next The Blackhawks travel to Minnesota at 8 p.m. Saturday night for a rematch against the Wild.

