Chicago Bulls’ Billy Donovan blasts Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen for ‘dangerous’ offense on Alex Caruso





MILWAUKEE — Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants NBA to consider further discipline for Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after he was ejected in the third quarter of Milwaukee’s 94-90 win for a flagrant 2 foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Caruso lay-up on a quick break at 5:45 in the third quarter, but Allen hooked Caruso’s right arm, flipped Caruso in the air and sent him hard to the ground with his right wrist. Caruso said his wrist was “a little stiff” after the game, but the x-rays were negative. “Dude just grabbed me out of the blue,” said Caruso after Friday’s game. “It’s a kind of bull—. I don’t know what else you can do about it. I’m just glad I didn’t get major scary injuries right away.” Caruso said his wrist continued to hinder him in the second half, especially when shooting. He finished 1-on-6 off the field for 3 points in the second half, but said he didn’t think the injury would linger long-term. Caruso added that Allen did not come to check on him after the game. The offense particularly annoyed Donovan, who is normally gentle and rarely picks out players. But after Friday’s game, Donovan called Allen’s actions dangerous and cited his history as college basketball at Duke. “For Alex to be in the air and for… [Allen] to take him down like that could have ended his career,” said Donovan. “He has a history of this. That to me was really — it was really dangerous. I hope the league takes a good look at something like that, because it could have really hurt him.” This was the first time Allen had been called up for a blatant foul this season and the second in his career, though he was kicked out of a Summer League game in 2019 after committing two blatant fouls within seconds of each other. “I don’t think Grayson is a dirty player,” said Bucks forward Khris Middleton. “He’s been great with us all season. Compete. Defend. Never really cross the line. So I think we’re all disappointed that he’s been ejected for that foul.” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer did not think malicious intent was involved, but did not comment on the umpire’s decision to rate a blatant foul 2. “I think it’s a close call,” Budenholzer said. “They went with blatant 2 and I won’t disagree. It’s right on the border and that’s the direction they went. Just hope Caruso is healthy and okay to get out. Too bad for Grayson, too bad for us to have to end up without him. It’s a tough decision, but that’s the way they went.” It is the first time in Allen’s NBA career that he has been ejected. “I know this is a physical game and there’s playing on the basket and there’s a lot of contact,” Donovan said, “but there’s a good way to get up there and get physical when you do that. Not on that one.” way in my opinion.”

