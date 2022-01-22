3 Early Free-Agent Goals for the 2022 NFL Outdoor Season

The Washington Football Team is going through numerous changes in the 2022 NFL outdoor season. Not only will there be a name change, but the front office will also be busy restructuring the roster to generate a more competitive team. We take a look at some potential free agent targets in Washington when the NFL free agency kicks off.

Defensively, Washington has a solid group within the front seven. They’re not far off becoming a powerhouse, especially in the NFC East. The front office will no doubt find some nice compliment players to add as lows via free agency, but the NFL Draft will give the football team more prominent prospects in the secondary. For that reason, this franchise should focus more on the offense in the 2022 NFL free agency.

This offense needs some help, although it’s not like they’re miles from a competent roster. Locate the front office to amplify the tight end position uncertainty. Plus, we could see Washington signing a quarterback to compete for a starting job. Finally, it’s time to get Terry McLaurin some real help getting through the game.

That said, here are three potential targets for Washington ahead of the NFL-free office of 2022.

Washington Free Agent Goals for the 2022 NFL Outdoor Season

3. PB Howard

Okay, he may not be the most exciting name due to his lack of production, but listen to me Washington fans. OJ Howard was one of the most dominant tight ends during his time in college. For whatever reason, those skills have not been translated to the professional level. However, it is known that it typically takes longer to develop tight ends in the NFL. He sometimes flashed with Tom Brady in the middle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but found himself lost at the bottom of the depth chart.

A change of scenery might be just what Howard needs to kick-start his career. We’ve seen a handful of players leave an organization and blossom into a new team with their coaching staff. Since OJ Howard has not excelled in his career so far, teams will not offer too much money to sign him. The tight end situation in Washington is a bit messy and it wouldn’t hurt to give Howard a chance.

2. Mitchell Trubisky

Washington needs to address the quarterback situation this offseason. It was incredibly inconsistent and while the players seem to like Taylor Heinicke, he is not the answer for this team. Since the football team would likely have to give up valuable assets to trade in to select a starting quarterback, the front office should look to the free-agent pool instead. For that reason, Mitchell Trubisky should be on their radar.

Trubisky made an excellent decision to be a backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills this year. He learns from one of the best coaching staffs in the league and gets to watch Josh Allen play the quarterback position. Furthermore, there were reports of Trubisky questioning Matt Nagy’s coaching strategies and still managing to lead the Chicago Bears to a playoff spot. Mitchell Trubisky will be a key comeback candidate next season and Washington could be that lucky team to give him a second chance.

1. Michael Gallup

Terry McLaurin is undoubtedly a unique talent in the NFL. However, Washington has not provided him with the necessary help that he needs. This is their chance to build a competitive attack and recruiting Michael Gallup would do just that. Even though he tore his ACL in the Dallas Cowboys season finale, Gallup still has a lot of potential to shine for the football team.

He would serve as a high-end second option and give Washington two legitimate deep ball threats. Signing Gallup would also open up the careers a bit more for Antonio Gibson, creating a more balanced offensive attack. Michael Gallup on this roster makes way too much sense for this team, especially if the front office can upgrade the quarterback position.