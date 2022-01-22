Clark Gillies, Hockey Hall of Famer and four-time Stanley Cup winner with Islanders, dies aged 67





“The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Clark Gillies, a tower of strength on the ice for the dynastic New York islanders of the early 1980s and a pillar of the Long Island community ever since,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. said

“Gillies helped define the term ‘power forward’ during a 14-season Hall of Fame career with the Islanders and Buffalo Sabers, which was highlighted by winning four consecutive Stanley Cups with the Islanders.”

The Saskatchewan native was selected fourth in the 1974 NHL draft by the Islanders. With the islanders , he scored 304 goals and had 359 assists in 872 games during 12 seasons.

In 159 playoff games with the Islanders, Gillies scored 47 goals and 46 assists. Gillies, one of 17 islanders to win four consecutive Stanley Cups from 1980 to 1983, was part of the group that won a league record of 19 consecutive playoffs — a record that still stands.

The left winger was on one of the most successful forwards of the decade, nicknamed the “Trio Grande,” with two fellow future Hockey Hall of Famers, center Bryan Trottier and right winger Mike Bossy. That line also led Team Canada to a second-place finish at the 1981 Canada Cup. “The entire Islanders community has been devastated by the loss of Clark Gillies,” said Islanders president and general manager Lou Lamoriello. He embodied what it means to be a New York Islander. The pride he felt when he wore the Islanders jersey on the ice was evident in his willingness to do anything to win. do for the local community. “The New York Islanders have four Stanley Cups for the sacrifices he and the members of those dynastic teams have made for the franchise. On behalf of the entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the entire Gillies family.” After the Islanders 4-0 home win against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, head coach Barry Trotz said the attacker will be missed. “He was bigger than life,” Trotz said. “When you saw Clark Gillies you thought of Islander. I mean, there was no doubt. There was no gray area. Charismatic. He played the right way; he was part of the community. “Everything you think about an Islander, being a good teammate, a great person, all those things. My heart broke when I was told I was coming off the ice. He will be missed, you know, he really will. “ New York donned Gillies’ number 9 jersey on December 7, 1996. In 2002, Gillies was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Are bio page it reads, “He was a ruthless competitor who was virtually unstoppable when the opposing team expressed his anger.” Gillies would end his career with 319 goals and 378 assists in the regular season, after two seasons with the Sabers. Gillies made The Clark Gillies Foundation , a non-profit organization that helps children with physical, developmental and/or financial difficulties. Its goal, according to the organization’s website, “is to help children improve quality of life and provide assistance in times of crisis.” The pediatric emergency room at Huntington Hospital on Long Island is… named after Gillies and its foundation.

