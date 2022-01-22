Kanpur’s large indoor sports facility should be ready by May, also focus on specially disabled athletes | More sports news





NOIDA/KANPUR: Work on a major infrastructure project in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh for indoor sports with a special focus on games for specially disabled athletes will be completed by May, officials said on Saturday.

There will be provision for multiple indoor games in the multi-level facility estimated to cost Rs 40 crore, said Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar.

The senior IAS official, who is also the chairman of Kanpur Smart City Limited, inspected the progress of the project earlier this week and said the forthcoming facility would be unique and the first of its kind in all of Uttar Pradesh.

“There will be facilities for multiple indoor sports in the facility and it will be useful for amateurs, professionals and community players. This complex will have two glass squash courts, a 10-meter indoor shooting range with five bays and a sitting arena,” he said.

“The complex will have facilities for Paralympic games that will be easily accessible for specially disabled athletes. Nearly 22 types of indoor games out of 28 that make up the Olympics can be played in this complex,” the officer added.

The complex will be divided into three zones with facilities for sports-related seminars, exhibitions, lectures and pre- and post-game events, he said.

The ‘Zone Two’ includes sporting activities for all age groups at a community level with a gymnasium and separate facilities for girls and women, including a spa, sauna and jacuzzi, in addition to a physiotherapy area. The children’s playroom will be easily accessible for specially disabled children, he said.

There will also be an indoor semi-Olympic pool that can be used even at night, Shekhar said.

The ‘Zone Three’ has one of the largest indoor sports halls in Uttar Pradesh, which can accommodate seven badminton courts at once or other games such as table tennis, handball, basketball, judo, karate, wrestling, with a gallery for 500 spectators, he said.

“Work on Zone One has been completed and officials have been ordered to complete work on the other two zones by April. The facility will cost Rs 40 crore and is expected to be completed by May,” the division commissioner told PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/kanpurs-major-indoor-sports-facility-to-be-ready-by-may-focus-on-specially-abled-athletes-too/articleshow/89063150.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos