Sports
No. 22 improvements fall short in overtime
TEMP, Aris. No. 22 Colorado lost in overtime for the second time in a row on Friday. The Buffalos took Arizona State to the extra frame but came up short, 57-52.
The loss is the third consecutive loss for CU, having started the season 13-0. Colorado now drops to 2-3 in the Pac-12 conference.
Arizona State, which is playing its first game since December 30, improves to 9-5 on the season and 1-0 in conference play.
“These are single-possession games against teams that have had a week and a half to prepare,” head coach JR Payne said after the loss. “We are a very good team, but we also play very good teams. It is one free throw. It is one box-out. Our team is disappointed, but we also know that we are a very good basketball team and we have one ball possession have been removed.” to be there on the road.”
Junior Movie Miller led Colorado with 12 points and eight rebounds. Junior Jaylyn Sherrod scored 11 on the evening and went 5-for-8 from the free throw line. sophomore Frida Formann rounded out the Buffs’ score by 10 points.
CU freshmen Kindyll Wetta was the individual highlight on the defensive side of the ball for the Buffs in the second quarter. She set a new CU individual record for steals in a quarter and a half, a total of six in just 5:22.
“It’s fun [helping on defense]but if you lose, it doesn’t really mean much,” Wetta noted. “I know if I go in, that’s something I can do to contribute. I will always work hard on defense.”
The Buffs led by four in the third quarter, but faced multiple scoring droughts throughout the evening. CU hit just 19 of 58 shots (32.8 percent) and went 10-for21 at the free-throw line. CU went cold when it counted, unable to get a field goal in overtime until the last seconds.
“I thought we looked good [tonight]Payne continued. “The looks we got were downhill and aggressive. I should check out the fill, but I don’t remember many disputed jump shots. I thought we looked closely at the basket and got a lot of the free-throw line. We don’t shoot too well from the perimeter and we need to grow in that area.”
ASU’s Taya Hanson led all scorers by 17 points and the Sun Devils hit four of their six three-pointers in the third quarter to cross the finish line.
How it happened
ASU came out of the gate firing. The Sun Devils hit their first three shots to get up early, 6-0. CU, on the other hand, struggled, going 0-for-5 to start and turned the ball three times in the first three minutes.
Formann scored CU’s first field goal, a three-pointer, to get the Buffs going. But it turned out to be just one of two field goals in the quarter. The buff went only 2-for-13 in the period, but won the rebounding battle 11-5 to stay within five points of ASU.
Formann and Miller opened the second quarter with two straight marks for the Buffs to narrow the ASU lead to 13-12. Arizona State answered with a 6-0 run to narrow the lead to 19-12. A banked 3 from Taya Hanson gave ASU its second seven-point lead of the quarter, 22-15, before the Buffs came alive.
Wetta and the Buffs dug in for the final four minutes of halftime and went on an 8-0 run to take a 23-22 lead at the break. Wetta took five of her six steals in the last 2:33 of the quarter and helped set up all eight runs in the run.
Colorado got a three-pointer fromMya Hollingshedto open the third quarter get the biggest lead of the night (26-22). The Sun Devils rattled the next 11 points and got threes from Hanson and Mael Gilles to put ASU in the driver’s seat for a moment.
Wetta and Miller scored six straight runs in the last 3:16 of the quarter to get CU back within two points, 36-34.
Colorado opened the fourth quarter unable to drop a basket. The Buffs went 0-for-10 from the field to start and saw ASU run 6-0 again to build the lead to 42-34.
“That [missed shots] are heartbreaking, but in the same breath you say, ‘how do we even get close?’” Payne added. “We must be doing something right. To miss 11 free throws and how many layups and still be in a one ball game, I mean how is that possible? That means we’re pretty good at other things.”
ASU’s lead was eight, 44-36, with 3:14 left. A pair of free throws from Formann started CU’s recovery, leading to a 10-2 run that ended with a Peanut Tuitele lay-up to tie the game at 46 and force extra time.
Both teams struggled to score from the field in the extra period, with free throws looming. The CU defense disallowed an ASU field goal in overtime, leaving them 0-for-2 of the field. At the same time, the Buffs opened 0-for-7 and played from behind for the duration of overtime.
The Buffs were 3-for-6 in overtime and a Formann got a three-pointer to fall on the last shot of the evening to close.
Turning point
Colorado’s drought to start the fourth quarter. The slump continued from the end of the third quarter, ending with a 0-for-11 shooting streak. The ASU’s lead was not insurmountable, but the offensive never got into a steady rhythm again.
Expectant
The Buffs travel to No. 10 Arizona (Noon MT, Pac-12 Networks).
Comments:
CU’s first three-game loss streak since December 4. 8 2019Colorado has now lost 14 in a row to Arizona StateCU’s 47.6 FT%, this is the third time the team has shot less than 50% this season Colorado scored 31 points out of ASU’s 29 turnovers ASU’s 29 turnovers were the most by an opponent since Mississippi Valley State’s 32 (Dec 17, 2016) Wetta closed with eight steals, becoming the first buff with eight or more since De Celle Thomas (9) against Iowa State (March 4, 1995) Wetta’s eight steals are tied for tenth in the country this season, she now leads the team with 40 steals this season (2.5 per game) Hollingshed hit two threes to pass Lauren Huggins for all-time 13th place at CU ( 135 3FGM).
