Sports
Questions about the future of Indian cricket under Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah after South Africa beat India by 7 wickets to win series
The future of Indian cricket under Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah has come under intense scrutiny after a somewhat mediocre South African side beat India by seven wickets in Paarl to win the three-match run. India has already lost the test series 1-2. This was the first ODI series played by India since the resignation of Virat Kohli as the ODI captain.
India batted first, making 287-6 in 50 overs, with Rishabh Pant and skipper KL Rahul scoring 85 and 55 respectively. Shardul Thakur remained undefeated at 40. The Indian team’s tally came as a huge disappointment to fans as Team India stood at 179-2 after 31 overs.
South Africa’s chase started at a blistering pace as Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock started hitting Indian bowlers all over the stadium. They added 132 for the first wicket in the first 22 overs. Malan made 91, while de Cock was out for 78. Skipper Temba Bavuma was out for 35, while Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were close with 37 each.
Scarcely any news of India’s new defeat arrived, cricket fans began targeting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for destroying an otherwise world-beating team. The hashtag #BCCIPolitics quickly became a top trend on Twitter.
The duo of Ganguly and Shah were reportedly behind Kohli’s resignation as the ODI captain just before the South African series began. This had led Kohli to aextraordinary press conference,where he exposed Ganguly’s lies.
