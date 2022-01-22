Sports
Pre-Snap Reads 1/22: Great weekend of interesting play-off football!
seahawks News
Wyman Dissects the 4 Reported Candidates for Seahawks Defensive Coordinators – 710 ESPN Seattle
Four coaches are linked to the Seahawks D Coordinator position. Dave Wyman shares his thoughts on the list and who he thinks is the favorite.
Free Agents That Will Be Easiest and Hardest for Seahawks to Redraw – 710 ESPN Seattle
When it comes to the Seahawks’ upcoming free agents, Jake Heaps thinks one of them will be easy to re-sign, while two will be pretty tough.
What You Need to Know About Seahawks DC Candidates Whitt and Desai – 710 ESPN Seattle
Who are the two newest names associated with the Seahawks defensive coordinator position? Stacy Rost lists the need-to-know information.
Friday Round-Up: Schrager: 2013 NFC Championship among young QBs in NFL history playoff games
With the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and the Bills Josh Allen going head-to-head this weekend, Peter Schrager watched a number of prominent young quarterback playoff matchups from the past few years, including the Seahawks vs. 49ers in 2013.
The Russell Wilson saga an attempt at explanation Seahawks Draft Blog
Is it a story? Is it click bait?
Will he stay or will he go?
Pete Carroll and Seahawks seek pass rush, need Carlos Dunlap | Tacoma News Tribune
Pete Carroll will be the new defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. replace, tasked with improving the Seahawks pass rush. What about using Carlos Dunlap more?
NFC West news
Ric Flair, Burnt Gloves and Dead Grass: How the 49ers Beat the Packers in the 2013 Playoffs at a Frozen Lambeau Field The Athletic
Temperatures dropped to minus -6 degrees as the 49ers averted the cold and Aaron Rodgers defeated the Packers on January 5, 2014.
Report: Cardinals Owner Michael Bidwill “Very, Very Unhappy” With Early Playoff Exit – Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis & More
Many within the Arizona Cardinals organization are dissatisfied with the outcome of the Wild Card weekend, and it starts at the top.
Cardinal Negotiation Stage: Free Agent and Draft Suggestions – Revenge of the Birds
If it were up to me and I had a hotline to the GM, these are some free agent and concept suggestions I would offer.
49ers vs. Packers Predictions: Will We See The Niners In Another NFC Championship? – Niner’s Nation
Three of the seven members chose the 49ers to win.
49ers must stop Davante Adams to beat Packers | Football Outsiders
San Francisco’s hopes in the division round rest largely in his ability to knock out Green Bay’s All-Pro wide receiver.
Jimmy Garoppolo Is Key To The 49ers Beating The Packers – Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis & More
The 49ers need Jimmy Garoppolo to play a clean and effective game against the Packers from start to finish.
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round Preview: Can LA Continue Their Recent Success Against Tom Brady? – Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis & More
A preview of the storylines leading up to the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional Round matchup.
Stafford’s legacy at stake against Bucs | Football Outsiders
In his 13th NFL season, Matthew Stafford finally took his first playoff win, but it means nothing if his Rams can’t beat Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in the divisional round.
Rams-Bucs Preview: LA Shouldn’t Play Tighter Covers Against Tampa Bay – Turf Show Times
LA should not deviate from the approach that has won them 13 games so far this season.
Around the NFL
NFL Divisional Round game picks: 49ers over Packers under three disruptions this weekend
After a pretty uneventful Super Wild Card weekend, Gregg Rosenthal is forecasting a lot of excitement in the NFL Divisional Round, calling for disruptions in three out of four games this weekend.
His Titans, Derrick Henry vs. Bengals, Joe Burrow and many more The Athletic
Can the Bengals stay warm and get another playoff win? Will Derrick Henry’s return take the Titans to the… AFC Championship Game?
The Unfiltered Year of Aaron Rodgers
This season, Aaron Rodgers has been brilliant on the pitch and unashamedly speaking out. In an exclusive interview with ESPN, he explains why.
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Says ‘Pet Peeve’ Will Solve Problems After Season Is Over
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who declined to comment on Coach Mike McCarthy’s future on Friday, instead expressed displeasure with the way the season ended and his “baton” for solving problems off-season rather than during the season. season.
NFL Division Round Playoff Game Picks, Schedule Guide, Bold Predictions, Odds, Injuries, Matchup Keys & More
What to look out for in every league round match. Bold predictions. Key stats to know. Competitions to watch. And of course the final score for all four games.
Landry, pass Rush Key to Titans success | Football Outsiders
As the Tennessee Titans going to beat it Cincinnati Bengals and advance to the AFC Championship Game, they need Harold Landry and their pass rush to get Joe Burrow on the ground.
Move The Sticks Podcast: Daniel Jeremiah’s Mock Draft 1.0 for the first round of 2022 NFL Draft
In this special show, Daniel Jeremiah gives an overview of his first mock version of the 2022 NFL Drafts first round.
Look: The Supermarket In Buffalo Has A Hilarious Way To Troll Chiefs
A local grocery store in Buffalo had a hilarious way to sell the Kansas City Chiefs for the Bills-Chiefs playoff game this week.
