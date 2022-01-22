Halep, Medvedev, Swiatek dominate; Sabalenka, Tsitsipas Through

read more

second seed Aryna Sabalenka battled past Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 to advance to the fourth round. Seventh seed Iga Swiatek put in an impressive performance when she defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the next round.

Last year’s runner-up, Daniil Medvedev, barely broke a sweat as he took a comfortable 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost one set but defeated Frenchman Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-4 to reach the fourth round.

Kaia Kanepi achieved her best Australian Open result to date by beating Maddison Inglis 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 to advance into the second week of the Grand Slam. Elise Mertens went 6-2 and 6-2 past Zhang Shuai to the fourth round.

Tamara Zidansek was upset by Alize Cornet when the Frenchwoman came from behind and won 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Danielle Collins recorded a come-from-back victory over Clara Tauson, beating her 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

20th-seeded American Taylor Fritz was slightly upset when he defeated Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and also bagelled him to make it into the second week of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time. He recorded a 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

American Maxime Creddy knocked out local Christopher O’Connell with a 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 victory. Felix Auger-Aliassime expressed his authority when he smoked Briton Dan Evans 6-4, 6-1, 6-1.

Medvedev will ramp up his march to the Australian Open men’s title on Saturday, while a resurgent Halep has his eye on a place in the second week of the Grand Slam. US Open champion Medvedev confirmed his tournament favorite status by beating mercurial Nick Kyrgios in four sets on Thursday in a raw second-round encounter.

Medvedev, the de facto frontrunner after Novak Djokovic was deported on the eve of the tournament, now faces a more conventional opponent in the Dutch world number 57 Botic van de Zandschulp for a place in the last 16.

But he won’t take his opponent lightly in their third-round encounter.

“Grand Slams are tough, there will be tough opponents,” said Medvedev.

“Sometimes you lose early, sometimes you lose late, sometimes you win. I just want to play really well.”

Former women’s number one, Halep, dropped from the rankings after a devastating 2021, but said she put in her best performance of the year beating Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-0 in the second round .

“I played well and felt very confident on the court,” said Halep, the 14th seed, who now faces world No. 98 Danka Kovinic, conquering US Open champion Emma Raducanu.

“I felt great, everything. Was the best game.”

With Andy Murray and Raducanu out, the weight of the British expectation now falls entirely on the shoulders of 24th seeded Dan Evans.

The last Briton left had an unexpected day off on Thursday when his French opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew with an injury, sending him a walkover to the third round.

Evans will take on in-form ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was part of the Canadian ATP Cup-winning team in Sydney earlier this month.

SABALENKA SERVE WOES

There is an intriguing clash between Russia’s fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev and Croatia’s 2018 Melbourne Park finalist Marin Cilic, who has the potential to become a late night classic at the Margaret Court Arena.

Cilic pushed Roger Federer to five sets in the final four years ago and the big 27th seed could upset anyone.

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is a potential opponent of the semi-final for Medvedev, but first he must get past seasoned Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Rod Laver Arena.

56 in the world, Paire wants to match his best at a Slam by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time.

In the women’s tournament, second seed Sabalenka was plagued by poor service and suffered 19 double faults in her second round match against China’s Wang Xiyu in three sets on Thursday.

A replay could land her in trouble against 31st seeded Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, in the bottom half of a draw that has already seen the shocking departures of third seed Garbine Muguruza and sixth seed Anett Kontaveit.

