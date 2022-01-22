



Wolverines fall to No. 1 Penn State for first loss of the season

No. 3 Michigan fell to No. 1 Penn State 29-6 for its first loss of the season in its return to Crisler Center.

Nick Suriano (125 pounds) and Will Levan (157) made decision wins for Michigan; Suriano defeated No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt, 2-1, to remain undefeated during the season.

UM lost its last five games, all between ranked opponents, by a combined 10 points; Logan Massa (174), Myles Amine (184) and Mason Parris (Hwt) suffered their first losses of the season. Website: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center)

Score: #1 Penn State 29, #3 Michigan 6

Facts: UM (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten), PSU (12-0, 4-0 Big Ten)

Next UM event: Sunday, January 23 — vs. Rutgers (Crisler Center), 4 p.m. photo gallery ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The #3-ranked University of Michigan wrestling team dropped its first double of the season on its return to Crisler Center, falling 29-6 to Penn State #1 in front of 6,185 fans on Friday night (Jan. 21). The Wolverines claimed just two games and lost their last five games by a combined 10 points, including four straight top-10 matchups at the upperweights. graduated student Nick Suriano and senior/junior Will Levan claimed wins for the Wolverines at 125 and 157 pounds, respectively. Suriano used a big drive in the third period, ending with a time advantage of 1:44, to beat seventh-seeded Drew Hildebrandt 2-1 in the first game of the dual. It was Suriano’s second consecutive win as he improved to 4-0 on the season. Lewan, ranked 15th at 157 pounds, scored takedowns in the second and third periods to make a 5-2 decision over Terrell Barraclaugh. After a scoreless first period, Lewan finished on a single leg in the last 10 seconds of the second and tapped another single, from a chase, late in the third to freeze the game. Penn State (12-0, 4-0 Big Ten) earned three consecutive decisions by a single takedown after the break. Junior/Sophomore Cameron Amine , ranked 10th at 165 pounds, fell to 16th-ranked Brady Berge 3-1 on a first-period takedown — as was sixth-ranked graduate student Logan Massa , who fell to tallest and defending NCAA champion Carter Starocci 3-2 at 174 pounds. Massa gave up a single from a fit midway through the first period, but then largely dictated the pace in the third, with one stall warning, but not two. graduated student Myles Amine , ranked second at 184 pounds, fell to top-ranked and defending NCAA champion Aaron Brooks 3-1 on a third-period counter takedown. Amine shot in with one leg midway through the final period but was unable to finish as the Nittany Lion won the extended battle to come around and score with 20 seconds left. graduated student Patrick Bruckic , ranked eighth at 197 pounds, sacrificed a late lead in a 6-4 overtime heartbreaker to second-ranked Max Dean. Brucki finished on takedowns in the first and second periods, briefly rocked the latter, but was driven out in the third when Dean used the driving time point to force a sudden win and scored on a throw from another Brucki shot for the win. Senior Mason Parris , second-ranked at heavyweight, fell to fourth-ranked Greg Kerkvliet 8-5 on takedowns early and late in the final game of the dual. After giving up some early single legs, Parris tied the score with one of his own in the last 10 seconds of the first, but sacrificed another single leg late in the third as Kerkvliet rode out of the game for a additional driving time point. It was the first loss of the season for Parris, Massa and Myles Amine . Michigan (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) will bounce back when it closes out the weekend against No. 14 Rutgers at 4 p.m. on Sunday (Jan. 23) at Crisler Center. The dual will be streamed live on B1G+. There are still tickets available through the UM Ticket Office. No. 1 Penn State 29, #3 Michigan 6 Individual rankings by InterMat 125 — Nick Suriano (UM) Dec. #7 Drew Hildebrant, 2-1 — UM, 3-0

133 — #1 Roman Bravo-Young (PSU) Dec. #8 Dylan Ragusin , 8-1 — Tied, 3-3

141 — #1 Nick Lee (PSU) tech. fall Drew Mattin , 21-6 (6:10) — PSU, 8-3

149 — #19 Beau Bartlett (PSU) injury def. Cole Mattin , 0:13 — PSU, 14-3

157 — #15 Will Levan (UM) Dec. Terrell Barraclaugh, 5-2 — PSU, 14-6

165 — #16 Brady Berge (PSU) Dec. #10 Cameron Amine , 3-1 — PSU, 17-6

174 – #1 Carter Old People (PSU) Dec. #6 Logan Massa , 3-2 — PSU, 20-6

184 — #1 Aaron Brooks (PSU) Dec. #2 Myles Amine , 3-1 — PSU, 23-6

197 — #2 Max Dean (PSU) Dec. #8 Patrick Bruckic , 6-4 SV – PSU, 26-6

Hwt — #4 Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) Dec. #2 Mason Parris , 8-5 — PSU, 29-6

