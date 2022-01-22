Sports
Tennis Australia ends partnership with Santos after one year | Australia sports
Tennis Australia appears to have ditched Santos for a year in a multi-year partnership deal following a campaign targeting the fossil fuel sports washing company.
The circumstances surrounding the termination of the agreement are unclear as neither side is commenting, but the decision to split was made before November 5, 2021.
The deal was announced in February 2021, with Tennis Australia saying at the time that Santos had joined the Australian Open and the ATP Cup family as an Official Natural Gas Partner.
The Summer of Tennis events will provide Santos with a platform to showcase how natural gas is used in everyday life. Connecting to tennis at a grassroots level is also a priority, it said.
The company’s branding was widespread during the 2021 Australian Open, with the Santos logo on the track and advertisements promoting the jobs provided by the gas industry playing during broadcasts.
In another instance, a Santos slogan appeared on the score line during: an epic rally video.
Tennis Australia confirmed to Guardian Australia that Santos had been ousted as a partner.
A Tennis Australia spokesperson did not respond to detailed questions about the circumstances of the decision, except to confirm that the partnership agreement had been terminated.
Santos was a partner of AO2021, but they are no longer a partner, they said.
Tennis Australia is a signatory to the UN Sports For Climate Action framework, which aims to use the soft power of sport to encourage meaningful action against the climate crisis.
Tennis is one of the sports that is uniquely affected by climate change. The 2014 Australian Open, where play was halted and 1,000 spectators were treated for heat exhaustion when temperatures rose above 40°C, is considered an example of how climate change affects sport.
The 2021 partnership agreement faced strong community opposition, with 7,600 people signing a petition addressed to Craig Tiley, the chief executive of the Australian Open, as part of a social media campaign.
Sports organizations have also come under internal pressure, with 300 professional athletes signing a campaign pushing for more action on climate change.
350 Australia chief executive Lucy Manne, whose organization coordinated the campaign, welcomed the end of the settlement and said Tennis Australia should be congratulated on ending their partnership with Santos.
It’s really important that we see our biggest, most beloved sporting events move away from partnerships like the one with Santos, Manne said.
Tennis Australia didn’t tell us why this happened and maybe it hasn’t, but either way, this is a huge public benefit in terms of not having a major fossil fuel brand splashing over a major event.
A major effort has been made to make it unacceptable for cigarette manufacturers to sponsor events, now is the time to do the same for fossil fuel companies.
Santos, which aims to develop new gas projects in the Beetaloo Basin, Barossa and Narrabri, continues to sponsor several major sporting events, including the Tour Down Under, which begins Monday.
Last year, the International Energy Agency said limiting global warming to 1.5°C, a goal enshrined in the Paris agreement, meant that exploration and exploitation of new fossil fuel basins had to stop by 2021.
Sign up to receive an email every morning with the best stories from Guardian Australia
Manne said it was perverse that during the 2020 Tour Down Under, parts of the route passed through areas affected by the Black Summer wildfires, while the company promoted its business through sponsorships.
There’s a big opportunity for sports like those overseen by Tennis Australia and the Tour Down Under to educate the public about what the effects of climate change look like, Manne said.
And it’s easier to do that without fossil fuel sponsorship.
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/jan/23/tennis-australia-ends-partnership-with-santos-after-one-year
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022