Fantasy Hockey – Who Benefits from the Revised NHL Schedule?

Defender Jamie Drysdale could potentially compete in 92 games this season if he is traded from the Anaheim Ducks to the New York Islanders in the next few hours. While there is essentially no chance of this deal happening, it illustrates the wide gap in the number of games played by various NHL teams to date. The Ducks and Nashville Predators have competed in 42 games so far. Another 10 clubs have played in 41 or 40. At the other end of the active spectrum, the Ottawa Senators have hit the competitive ice just 33 times. The Islanders are following anyone with only 32 games to their name. That adds up to a significant amount of delay to roll out your favorite fantasy items.

Now that the league has created a calendar of COVID-related makeup, the schedule is about to go crazy, starting in February.

Especially in February.

While Victor Hedman is one of the league’s most prominent fantasy performers, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play just six times next month. Thomas Chabot of Ottawa is expected to participate in twice as many games in February, giving his managers many more opportunities to accumulate points. In that regard, here is an overview of teams and players who will be a lot busier than others in the second half of 2021-2022.

The Islanders would not average less than two goals per game all season. Even under Barry Trotz’ defense, there’s enough scoring talent on the roster to get pucks into the net at a slightly healthier pace. They already are, jumping from 1.83 GF/GP to 2.93 since December 4. That new course is in a respectable 16th place in the competition.

Unsurprisingly, Mathew Barzal tops the scoring opportunity with 1.27 points per game over that period, most of which count as assists. Barzal, featured in 91% of ESPN.com leagues, probably won’t be freely available, but regular linemate Josh Bailey (11%) should be. Often skating on top unit — if not with Brock Nelson (68%) in second — Bailey has four helpers and two goals in his most recent six games. Top contributor Anders Lee (40%) scored a point per game – the most goals scored – from early December before slipping into a recent four-game cold streak. As another widely available option, and as discussed in this week’s Waiver Watch, the young Kieffer Bellows (0.5%) is also worth a look into deeper scoring leagues.

On the blue line, Noah Dobson has been my fantasy fantasy since the season launched. With an average of 2.1 points per game, the 22-year-old’s (34.8%) lack of popularity remains mind-boggling. Plus all those extra games! Now listed as a daily staple, fellow defender Ryan Pulock (57.4%) is also well worth grabbing in most ESPN.com leagues (but not before Dobson). Of the nine games yet to be overtaken, six are scheduled for February – in addition to a further five already scheduled – plus two in March and another in April.

What about that top line of the senators? Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson and Josh Norris average 2.4 fantasy points per game in ESPN.com’s standard league. Of the three – all largely already in the list – Norris is perhaps the most obtainable through trade, depending on what is offered in return. Still just 22 years old and in his third full season, the former Wolverine is on his way to a campaign with over 40 goals.

For now, Tim Stutzle (47%) remains much more accessible. The sophomore is currently the centerpiece of Sens’s second-scoring unit and has five goals and five assists in his last 11 games. He won’t be available for long in more than half of ESPN.com leagues. Stutzle’s linemate Alex Formenton (0.5%) also has value in the deepest scoring leagues.

The aforementioned Chabot isn’t the only defender from Ottawa to pack a solid fantasy punch right now. In competitions that reward blocked shots and hits, Artem Zub has some serious value, averaging 1.7 fantasy points per game. Zub leads the Senators’ blue line in both and has also featured three goals and seven assists in 33 games. The fact that he hasn’t missed a game so far also speaks to his reliability.

Of their 12 postponed tilts, eight have been rescheduled for February, one for March and three in April.

Having played just 35 games, the Minnesota Wild also appeals to players with a busy February schedule and a plethora of underrated fantasy opportunities. Available in over 40% of ESPN.com leagues, Mats Zuccarello shines with an average of 2.2 fantasy points/game on a top-line with Kirill Kaprizov. Ryan Hartman (72%) is the third banana from that strong unit and is enjoying a career year with 16 goals and 14 assists.

Marcus Foligno, the NHL’s 13th-ranked forward in hits, offers managers healthy fantasy helpers of both a physical game. And of course, competition newbie Matt Boldy (3.8%) quickly falls in love with fans and fantasy managers alike. The Boston College alumnus has two goals and two assists in his first four NHL games.

Knocked out with a lower body injury since mid-December, defender Jared Spurgeon (56%) is expected back this weekend. The experienced defender provides a solid fantasy addition in all but the most superficial competitions. Backup netminder Kaapo Kahkonen (12%) serves as a solid streaming option when filling No. 1 Cam Talbot. The Wild is in for a busy February as each of their seven postponed games is moved to next month.