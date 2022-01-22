Thompson-Herah, Parchment Top 2021 National Sports Awards





Sprinter Elaine Thompson-Herah and hurdler Hansle Parchment were named Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year respectively at the RJRGLEANER Sports Foundation 2021 National Awards on Friday night. The event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thompson-Herah, who had an outstanding year and was also named World Athletic Athlete of the Year, won her second top prize, based mainly on her triple Olympic gold medal in Tokyo and her astonishing second run of 10.54 in Eugene, Oregon. Hansle Parchment receives the Sportsman of the Year award from RJR’s Tanikie McClarthy-Allen. Parchment took the win after his unexpected gold medal in the 110 meter hurdles at the Olympics. Runners-up for the two major titles were sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and hurdler Ronald Levy. Other major awards were the Chairmans Award for veteran journalist Lance Whittaker; the Peoples Choice Performance of the Year Award for Fraser McConnell; the VM Group YOUTH Award for sprinter Tina Clayton; and the Gleaner Newspaper Iconic Award to Michael Holding of Jamaica and the West Indies. The evening also saw the Secondary School Awards (ISSA) presented to Javier Brown of Jamaica College and Tina Clayton of Edwin Allen High. The recipients of Athletes of the Year by Sport (Category Awards) and Certificates of Merit were: Category Awards Alia Atkinson and Yona Knight Wisdom (in the water)

Elaine Thompson-Herah and Hansle Parchment (athletics)

Shanwayne Stephens and Carrie Russell (bobsleigh)

Daniel Haughton and Sherea Clarke (body building)

Ricardo Bruin (boxing)

Nkruma Bonner and Stafanie Taylor (cricket)

Daniel Palmer and Llori Sharpe (bicycles)

Andre Blake and Khadija Shaw (football)

Justin Burrowes and Jodi Munn-Barrow (golf)

Danusia Francis (gymnastics)

Kemar Mitchell and Aaliyah James (hockey)

Fraser McConnell and Sara Misir (motorsport)

Jhaliele Fowler (netball)

Theador Subba and Shauna-Kay Hines (parasport)

Ben James Bishop (rugby league)

Mason Caton-Brown and Tarja Richards (rugby federation)

Christopher Binnie (pumpkin)

Simon Tomlinson and Solesha Young (table tennis)

Blaise Bicknell and Katherine Dibbs (tennis)

Phillip McCatty and Elisabeth Mondon (Triathlon)

Joshua Christie and Rae Hanna Brown (chess mind games). Certificates of Merit: dr. Donovan Bennett

dr. Warren Blake

Rudyard Ellis

Neville Sinclair

Orville Thompson. Special prices for team and individuals: (TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES) Women’s 4x100m relay (Tokyo Olympics 2020):

Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson, Briana Williams, Natasha Morrison, Remona Burchell 4x400m relay ladies: Jeneive Russell, Candice McLeod, Shericka Jackson, Roneisha McGregor, Stacey Ann Williams, Junelle Bromfield Shericka Jackson (women’s 100m bronze)

Megan Tapper (women’s 100m hurdles bronze)

Ronald Levy (110m hurdles men bronze)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (Women’s 100m Silver)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Women’s 100m Gold)

Elaine Thompson-Herah (women’s 200m gold) (World Championships in Athletics U20) Tina Clayton (Girls 100m – Gold)

Acera Nugent (gold in the girls’ 100m hurdles)

Tia Clayton, Tina Clayton, Serene Cole, Kerrica Hill (Girls 4x100m relay – gold)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jamaica.loopnews.com/content/thompson-herah-parchment-top-2021-national-sports-awards

