Gillies’ death recalls Bourne as Islanders teammates became family

A Canadian boy from Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, moves to New York at the age of 20 and builds a Hall of Fame career in the National Hockey League, mostly with the New York Islanders. the greatest dynasties in any sport with four consecutive Stanley Cup championships from 1980-83.

All the while, a friendship with his Islanders teammate, Bob Bourne, quickly grows into a brotherhood. They all get married, have a family. They have lived side by side on Long Island for ten years.

About 20 years later, Gillies’ daughter, Brianna, and Bourne’s son, Justin, reunite at Bourne’s induction into the Islanders Hall of Fame. They start dating, fall in love, get married and have two children.

“We were over the moon,” said Bourne. “[I entered the Islanders’ Hall of Fame] in 2005, and Justin then played hockey in Alaska and went to school there in Anchorage, and Brianna went to school. Those two got together and it was like… they hadn’t seen each other in a few years. When those two kids got together, it was like lightning rods went between the two of them. It was huge.

“‘Clarkie’ and I knew [the wedding] was coming in about a year so we had to prepare but it was so special. I mean, my goodness, we probably lived side by side for eight or nine years during that time. Brianna was like a little girl to me. Clark had three girls and I had two boys, and I always felt like I had five kids. They were at our house all the time or my boys were at his place. We just looked at each other and just shook our heads like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have an instant family.’ I can’t tell you how special it was. It was so special.”

Gillies died Friday at the age of 67. He and Bourne were two of 17 players to win the Cup four times in a row with the Islanders, helping set the NHL record of 19 consecutive playoff wins.

They first met when they played baseball against each other at the age of 15. They each signed with the Houston Astros and played in the minor leagues together. The Islanders selected Gillies with the No. 4 pick in the 1974 NHL Draft; Bourne went to the Kansas City Scouts in the third round, but was traded to New York a few months later.

“We were together the whole time,” Bourne said. “We were very, very close even before we started playing junior hockey. There were three players in my life who would change the culture of the New York Islanders. One was Bobby Nystrom, one was Gary Howatt and one was Clark Gillies.

“When we broke through in ’74, the Flyers had won the cup a couple of times and… [Dave Schultz] and all those guys were running rampant in Philadelphia. Clark, I think he was 20 at the time, and we’d just seen those teams on TV the year before. He came in and fought Dave Schultz right in front of the Flyers bench and just beat the [bleep] out of him. It has changed the culture of our team.”

The Islanders’ dynasty began when they defeated the Flyers in the 1980 Stanley Cup final. That playoff run included a best-of-7 quarterfinal series against the Boston Bruins, which New York won in five games. Gillies scored in overtime in Game 1, Bourne the same in Game 2. Each goal was scored in under 90 seconds. Each scored five points in the series.

“I think my favorite memory was flying home from Boston to New York that evening, and we couldn’t be happier,” Bourne said. “Here are two Saskatchewan boys sitting together, and we both scored goals in overtime.”

There was certainly a lot of laughs on that flight, as there were on countless trips during their time together as teammates.

“The funniest man I’ve ever known,” Bourne said. “I’m not kidding, it’s been 53 years now, but I could hear a joke 50 years ago and he could tell me the same joke today, and I’d laugh just as hard. That’s the true measure of a comedian. “

Maybe we’ll see Gillies and Bourne together on the ice in some way or another, via their 5-year-old grandson, Charlie. His arrival surpassed any trophy they won together.

“Oh my gosh, we were just over the moon,” Bourne said.

And then his voice died. Tears soon followed.

“I’m sorry, but I’m proud,” Bourne said. “He was such a good friend of mine, God.”