Blind cricketers left to fund their own path to national championships after WA Cricket decision

After months of dedicated training, a Christmas Eve email delivered a devastating blow to Bradley Brider and his teammates.

Captaining ‘The Venetians’ as they call themselves, he and his teammates had been looking forward to representing WA at the National Cricket Inclusion Championships to be held in Brisbane in March.

The league is also an important path for players looking to earn a spot on the Australian national blind cricket team.

But those hopes were shattered when WA Cricket told players they would not be sending some of their local cricket teams to the other states this year.

“I couldn’t think for a moment,” Mr Brider said.

“I just lay down on the floor and I just didn’t really know what to do, where to go.”

In the email, seen by the ABC, WA Cricket said the decision was driven in part by the organization’s finances, after the state’s top cricket season was decimated by border restrictions.

The decision was also influenced by the risk of people contracting COVID interstate and concerns about border restrictions.

WA Cricket explained the decision to players and said it was an unfortunate result. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

“This means we also have some tough decisions to make regarding where to spend our resources for the rest of the season,” the email reads.

“This decision was not taken lightly. But we believe it is the right decision.”

It left the party no choice but to raise the $6,000 amount themselves, after which WA Cricket agreed to support their journey.

Rare shot for the Venetians

National championships are a highlight for cricketers of all levels.

But for players with disabilities, the events are even more special as it is often the only time they can compete on an even playing field.

WA Cricket’s decision has meant that both the intellectually disabled and the deaf and hard of hearing will miss that opportunity this year.

Blind cricket is usually played on the ground, with players listening to the ball. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

But Tony Sutton, the secretary of Blind Cricket Australia, said the blind and partially sighted side would be hardest hit if they couldn’t compete.

They play a modified version of the game, with forearm bowling and a ball that players can hear.

With so few players in WA, it means their only chance to play games is to host matches against sighted teams.

Tony Sutton of Blind Cricket Australia says the announcement has devastated players. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

“The only time they can actually play in a cricket league is during the national championships,” said Sutton.

He said the impact that opportunity had was immeasurable.

“I’ve seen a player come off the field and cry because it’s the first time they can play like-for-like,” he said.

‘It’s really the only chance we have’

Deanne Ferris started playing cricket blind in 2006 and said nothing compared to national matches.

“We’re very happy that people come and play cricket blindly against us, but it’s not the same as that level playing field,” she said.

“It’s really the only chance we have to play cricket blind, rather than another version of cricket.”

Deanne Ferris says it is disappointing that players have not been consulted. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

Country and Aboriginal teams will also miss the chance to play against their interstate counterparts.

A decision will be made next month whether the state’s Under-19 teams will be allowed to travel to their national league.

WA Cricket chief executive, Christina Matthews, said she understood the team’s disappointment.

“But it’s not a choice we make because we don’t want to [send them]. It’s a choice we make because [of] circumstances surrounding it, both from a medical and financial point of view,” she said.

Ms Matthews said players will still have the opportunity to train and compete within WA, including against other players with disabilities.

Mr Sutton said teams in South Australia and Tasmania are also in similar positions.

COVID too risky, says WA Cricket

WA Cricket explained to players that there were three reasons for their decision.

That included the availability of players and support staff, as the championships had been postponed to the off-season, as well as concerns about the coronavirus.

“The spread of COVID-19 in the other parts of Australia at the moment is, in our view, too great a risk to turn people away,” said Ms Matthews.

WA Cricket chief executive Christina Matthews says it was an informed decision. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

Ms Matthews also pointed to concerns about the vulnerability of some players, should they contract COVID-19.

“Our preference is that they wouldn’t go, but I don’t feel like I can make a decision about the health of individuals,” she said.

“If they go under our responsibility, I’m happy to make that decision, but if they go alone, that’s their responsibility.”

Mr Brider said that while he understood WA Cricket’s view, this could have been addressed by discussing these issues with the team.

“The problem is, we’re still going under the WACA uniform,” he said.

The Venetians have continued to train, raising the money needed to head east. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

He said that while some players had already decided they wouldn’t come because they were immunocompromised, it should have been left to individual players to choose.

Test, Big Bash blows cost $4.5 million

Ms Matthews confirmed the decision was also in part because WA Cricket’s finances had been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has hosted only one Men’s Big Bash League game this season and lost the right to host the fifth Ashes Test in December.

Perth lost the fifth Ashes Test due to challenges related to WA’s COVID-9 restrictions. ( Getty: Daniel Carson )

At the time that decision was announced, Ms Matthews said there wasn’t much to complain about if the price of a “life free” over the past two years was losing a test match.

But she did acknowledge that it would have an award for community sports.

The latest estimate is that WA Cricket will have lost $4.5 million by not hosting those matches.

“We will obviously work hard to reduce our costs and see where we can save money,” said Ms. Matthews.

“We can certainly support our local community sport until February 5, when we know what will change.

“It has more impact on travel and the extra costs that come with it.”

Team still on track to reach championships

Despite the challenges, the blind and partially sighted team seems poised to successfully raise the $6,000 they need to go to nationals.

But Mr Brider hopes they can also raise additional funds to support the teams with intellectual disabilities and the hard of hearing and deaf to make it.

“Inclusive cricket is a whole thing, and we want to be seen as a whole team, not just us,” he said.

The Venetians continue to train and prepare for the championship. ( ABC News: Keane Bourke )

Despite the hiccup, the all-rounder said the match still had a good relationship with WA Cricket.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, but I think we would do well to make the best of it,” he said.

“They want to move in a positive direction and hopefully something like this never happens again.”

Ms Ferris said the club took care of it all.

“We’ve been around for 50 years, so we’re a strong club,” she said.

The ‘Venetians’ said they did not expect the recent changes to the reopening date of the WA border to effect their plans to play at the championships in Brisbane.