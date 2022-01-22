Mitch Rossi will stay in Ohio state for an extra year to qualify





Mitch Rossi will remain at Ohio State for one more season.

Buckeye’s tight end is using the extra year of eligibility for all players through the NCAA in 2020 to attend graduate school and play a sixth season in the state of Ohio, his father told Tom.Eleven warriorson Friday. Coach Day was very convincing and believes Mitch can add a component that the team needs on offense, in special teams and as a leader, said Tom Rossi. We’re told there are NFL teams that are interested in Mitch and another year to show himself would benefit him in that endeavor. I thought Dad had better things to say than me anyway. One more round yall https://t.co/E92zNsWlmy Mitch Rossi (@mitch_rossi5) January 21, 2022 Rossi will be the most experienced tight end on the Buckeyes 2022 roster after playing 143 snaps in 2021. With Jeremy Ruckert on his way to the NFL and Cade Stover expected to play defensively, Rossi could potentially be the number 1 in the Ohio States could be in 2022, and should see at least regular playing time in the Buckeyes offense in his tight-end/fullback hybrid. Originally a walk-on when he arrived in Ohio in 2017, Rossi, who was initially unsure whether he would even return for the 2021 season, was placed on a scholarship by the Buckeyes last summer. He got four passes for 28 yards in 2021, including his first touchdown catch in the Ohio States 52-13 win over Rutgers, while also playing fifth most special teams snaps of all Buckeye last season. RELATED Hard work has left Mitch Rossi off Walk-On with no offers for a stock market player who has had an impact on the state of Ohio Assuming Stover stays with linebacker, Rossi will be one of the purse’s five tight ends in Ohio’s 2022 roster, along with red shirt sophomores Joe Royer and Gee Scott Jr., red shirt freshman Sam Hart and true freshmen Bennett Christian, none of whom played over 55. snaps last year, which made the presence of Rossis veterans at the position all the more important. Rossi will be one of at least three super seniors in Ohio’s 2022 roster, along with kicker Noah Ruggles and long snapper Bradley Robinson, who will be back with the Buckeyes for a sixth and seventh year of college football, respectively. Four other Buckeyes who have the extra year of eligibility available Sevyn Banks, Jerron Cage, Palaie Gaoteote and Teradja Mitchell have not yet announced whether they will return for another season, but have until February 4 to withdraw their names from the 2022 NFL draw.

