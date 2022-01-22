Sports
Canada’s recent tennis court success inspires young BC players
Tennis players Emma Dong and Owen Nguyensay seeing Canadian professionals like Bianca Andreescu, Denis Shapovalov, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez do well in international tournaments inspire them to compete on the court and possibly turn pro someday.
Dong and Nguyen, both 14, are already winners. Dong won the girls’ singles and doubles titles and Nguyen won the boys’ singles title at the U14 (Under 14) Fischer Outdoor Junior Nationals in Laval, Que. in September 2021.
“[Andreescu, Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime and Fernandez] are Canadian and if they can do it, I mean I can too,” Nguyen said.
Canadian tennis players have been among the best in the world in recent years. Andreescu won the US Open in 2019. Fernandez reached the final of the same tournament in 2021 and reached the final of the same tournament earlier this month.Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov helped Team Canada his first ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) Cup title win.
According to a Executive Report 2019 from Tennis Canada, 6.5 million Canadians played the sport in 2018, and between 2017 and 2019 there was a 36 percent increase in frequent play over a two-year period.
Tennis BCCEO Mark Robertssaid Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, facilities have been busier due to open access to outdoor public courts, while other sports may have been more difficult to play.
The organization operates two facilities: six courts in Stanley Park, which are open during the summer months, and an indoor four-court facility in Richmond. Roberts said there is a 250-person waiting list for classes at the Stanley Park facility, and most of those people are beginners.
In addition, Richmond’s courts are occupied about 97 percent of the time, which is consistent with other indoor facilities in the county, he said. There are less than a dozen indoor facilities around BC
“Demand far exceeds supply,” says Roberts.
He said TennisB.C. partners with Tennis Canada to build more public indoor facilities, including a new training facility in Western Canada in Burnaby, which will have both indoor and outdoor courts open to the public.
Meanwhile, the organization has partnered with local tennis clubs such as the North Vancouver Tennis Club, the CoquitlamTennis Center and the new Langley Tennis Center to offer programs to the public. This means that players do not have to be members of the club to use the facilities.
“The reality of our sport is that the vast majority of our players are not elite… they play occasionally or very often and they use the public courts to basically get all their game,” said Roberts.
‘Competition is fun’
Both Dong and Nguyen started playing tennis at a young age.
“I started playing tennis with my father at the age of five, and when I was seven, I started training at a club,” Dong said.
Nguyen started at the same age and competed by the time he was eight or nine, he said.
Nguyen said he loves the sport because he can compete for himself and see how good he is against his opponents.
“I think competitions are fun in my opinion.”
She also loves Dong that tennis is an individual sport that offers variety from game to game.
“I feel like it’s really a mental game, more than a physical one, honestly,” she said.
Despite the pandemic, Nguyen and Dong hope to continue participating in tournaments at home and abroad. Dong said she is looking forward to competing in the Fischer Indoor Junior Nationals in March. But her long-term ambitions extend beyond that.
“I hope to play all Grand Slams and finish in the top 10. That would be a dream.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/canada-success-tennis-popular-british-columbia-1.6313134
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022