Dick Hockey | obituaries | cadillacnews.com





Charles “Dick” Richard Hockey, a longtime resident of the area, died on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Munson Healthcare’s Cadillac Hospital. He was 80. Dick was born on December 19, 1941 in Traverse City, MI to Charles and Millicent (Hudson) Hockey. He attended Bendle High School and was a member of the graduating class in June 1961. While on leave from the Army in November 1962, Dick met Lucille Pike; the two were married on August 17, 1963 in Mesick, MI. She preceded him in death on October 31, 1995. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Returning home, Dick began working in construction before embarking on a career with the Mesick Telephone Company. Dick served with the Springfield Township Fire Department, was an original member of the Mesick Rescue Squad, and was an EMT Instructor. Dick then moved to work at a telecommunications company in Grand Rapids. The new position saw him develop emergency phone systems across the state and eventually led to his job at the University of Michigan. Dick maintained the telephone systems for the UofM hospital and other parts of the campus. After retirement, Dick spent some time back in the Grand Rapids area before returning to northern Michigan five years ago. He was a lifelong Freemason and member of the James E. Dillon Masonic Lodge #466 in Mesick. He will be deeply missed. Dick is survived by his son, Charles O. (Lori) Hockey of Lake City; his sister, M. Jean Calhoun; grandchildren, Raylene (Nathan Drop) Kowalski and Samantha Hockey; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Michael and Clare; as well as many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucy; a sister, Linda “Lee” Hockey; and a son, Gary. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in June, in his beloved Mesick community. Condolences and memories can be shared with the family online at: www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

