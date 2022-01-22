Ciampi, alumni celebration Sunday as Tigers host Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. It will be a family reunion at the Auburn Arena Sunday afternoon as the Auburn women’s basketball team takes on rival Alabama at 3 p.m. CT.

Longtime Auburn head coach Joe Ciampi will be honored at a pregame ceremony with a banner hung from the rafters of the arena commemorating his achievements in his 25-year tenure. It’s also Alumni Weekend and a celebration of 50 years of Auburn women’s basketball as more than 50 former players along with former coaches, managers, administrators and support staff will be recognized on the field at halftime.

The first 500 fans at the Scholarship Entrance will receive a replica of the Joe Ciampi banner along with a Ruthie Bolton replica jersey t-shirt. Tickets are available at AUBTix.com and at the arena ticket office on match day.

Three weeks after playing SEC, the Tigers are only playing their second home game after having played four of their first five on the road. Auburn had an off day last week; their final appearance was a 71-53 loss to Texas A&M last Sunday.

Alabama enters Sunday’s game looking for a win; the Tide has fallen five straight, including a 99-71 setback to Arkansas’s home Thursday night. Auburn and Alabama met three weeks ago in Tuscaloosa with the Tide holding on to a 56-53 win.

Sunday is the first of three home games in five days for the Tigers. Auburn will take on Kentucky on Tuesday at 7pm CT in a game rescheduled for December 30, then face No. 5 Tennessee on Thursday at 7pm CT. Tickets are available for both matches; fans can use their December 30 postponement tickets to access Tuesday’s game.

IN THE AIR

Brit Bowen and Larry DiChiara have the radio call beginning at 2:45 PM CT on WQSI 93.9 FM. The game is also available to listen to on AuburnTigers.com and the Auburn Athletics app.

Sunday’s game will be broadcast live on ESPNU with Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck on the phone.

LAST TIME OFF

Auburn beat Texas A&M in the second half, but a terrible second quarter was too much to overcome in Aggie’s 71-53 win at Reed Arena Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers battled early fouls against all of their big runs, and Texas A&M took advantage of its size, beating Auburn 25-6 in the second quarter to take a 44-18 lead at halftime. Auburn defeated the Aggies 35-27 in the second half, but the deficit was too big.

Despite playing limited minutes, Coulibaly led Auburn with 15 points and nine rebounds. Sania Wells 10 points added, and Honesty Scott-Grayson shook off a scoreless first half to finish with nine points and six rebounds.

AN AUBURN WIN WOULD…

being a head coach Johnnie Harris first SEC win.

Be Auburn’s first SEC win since February 25, 2020 in Missouri.

Make a five game slip against Alabama.

AUBURN-ALABAMA SERIES

This is the 97th meeting between Auburn and Alabama in women’s basketball, the second of two scheduled games this season. It is the second most played women’s basketball series in the SEC, behind only Ole Miss-Mississippi State.

Auburn is 53-43 all-time against Alabama, including a 31-12 lead at Auburn and a 7-4 lead at Auburn Arena. Alabama has won the last five meetings.

LAST MEETING: January 2, 2022, in Tuscaloosa

Alabama 56, Chestnut 53

Aicha Coulibaly took her third double-double of the season, and Auburn narrowed a 13-point deficit to three in the last minute, but failed to overtake Alabama and fell 56-53 in the SEC opener at Coleman Coliseum.

Sania Wells knocked down a three-pointer with one minute left to narrow Alabama’s lead to 54-51 and retired on the Tide’s subsequent possession, but the Tigers couldn’t get a good look and Alabama made late free throws to secure the win set .

Coulibaly recorded her second consecutive double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds; it was her third of the season. Honesty Scott-Grayson also had 17 points to share to the team leader. Sania Wells added nine points.

Auburn shot 30.0 percent of the field (18-60) and was only 3-of-15 from long range. Alabama wasn’t much better at 31 percent overall, 22.2 percent on three-pointers. Sales were expensive for Auburn early on; Alabama got 10 points from 12 Auburn giveaways in the first 20 minutes. The Tide bounced off Auburn 46-43.

SCOUTING ALABAMA

Alabama is 10-8 overall, 1-6 in SEC play. The tide has fallen five times in a row, the most recent a 99-71 loss against Arkansas at home Thursday night.

Alabama has an average of 72.2 points per game, while losing 61.8 points per game. In SEC play, the Tide scores 62.0 and gives up 74.6.

Brittany Davis leads the Tide with 15.8 points per game, which is 10th in the SEC. She is also Bama’s leading rebounder with 7.3 per game. Davis and Hannah Barber are third and fourth respectively in the SEC in 3-pointers made with 2.4 and 2.3.

SCOUTING AUBURN

Maroon is 8-8, 0-5 in SEC play. The Tigers have dropped three heartthrobs in SEC road games so far, the latest being a 68-63 loss in Florida last Thursday, where the Tigers led in the last minute.

With wins over No. 18 Georgia Tech on Nov. 21 and at home to Oklahoma State on Dec. 5, the Tigers have two wins over non-conference Power 5 opponents for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

sophomore Aicha Coulibaly leads Auburn and is fourth in the SEC in scoring with 17.8 points/game. She is also the Tigers’ top rebounder with 8.1 rebounds per game (7th SEC). She has hit 20 points in six games, scoring 27 against Charleston Southern, 23 against North Florida, 25 against Oklahoma State, 24 against Belmont, 23 against Kennesaw State and 24 in Florida. She also has three double-doubles this season, including 17 points and 12 rebounds in Alabama. For her efforts against UNF and OSU, she was named SEC Player of the Week on December 7.

Junior red shirt Honesty Scott-Grayson has an average of 12.6 points and 6.0 rebounds, and has two double-doubles to her credit. She was the Tigers’ lead returner from 2020-21 in most statistical categories: scoring (14.5 ppg), rebounding (4.1 rpg), assists (1.7 apg), steals (2.1 apg), and shooting (.406 FG/.301 3FG/ 0.761 FT).

Junior Sania Wells has returned to her natural position of point guard and has averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Wells is the SEC’s best free-throw shooter at .925 (49-53), also ranked 8th nationally. She scored a career-high 20 points in Missouri on January 6.

NEXT ONE

Auburn has another game in 48 hours as No. 21 Kentucky visits Auburn Arena Tuesday at 7pm CT. The match has been moved to December 30.

The Tigers have a third game this week as No. 5 Tennessee travels to the Plains on Thursday for a 7 p.m. CT tip.