NCAA Votes to Allow Union Hockey to Offer Scholarships

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – NCAA Division III membership voted Saturday to allow all multi-divisional institutions to apply Division I rules to their Division I programs, including financial aid. This change will allow Union to offer track and field scholarships to its Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey teams for the first time.

The members’ long-awaited decision came at the NCAA’s annual meeting in Indianapolis. The vote was 388-18, with 39 abstentions.

The opportunity to offer scholarships is arguably the most pivotal moment in Union ice hockey history since the 1991 decision for the men’s team to jump from Division III to Division I. The women’s program followed in 2003.

“We are pleased that NCAA membership has approved this measure, which puts Union College and institutions in comparable situations on a level playing field with their Division I colleagues,” said President David R. Harris. “For Union, offering scholarships will greatly enhance our ability to compete at the highest levels in men’s and women’s hockey and build on our proud history on the ice.

“More importantly, it provides another powerful tool that we can use to attract exceptional people to Union who are also outstanding students and athletes.”

Union and the Rochester Institute of Technology were the only schools of 59 participating in Division I hockey that were barred from offering scholarships under long-ago law. Both schools petitioned the NCAA for a waiver that would allow them to offer college scholarships.

For years, the multi-divisional schools (which play Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey but compete in Division III in all other sports) could be competitive without the benefit of scholarships. However, the changing dynamics in college sports have turned the competitive landscape upside down.

One of the biggest changes came last spring, when the NCAA relaxed its transfer rules, allowing all college athletes to transfer once without serving a season. The exception to move from one Division I school to another had been available to athletes in other college sports for years, but the change meant it now applied to soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey, and baseball.

The policy immediately put Union at a clear disadvantage. Union hockey programs pride themselves on their ability to fill their rosters with solid players who are also exceptional students throughout their four years. Under the new transfer rules, student athletes will be able to start their careers at Union, gain valuable gaming experience before entering the transfer portal and be eligible to play for a school that offers scholarships the following season.

The petition gained the support of all NCAA Division I member conferences that sponsor men’s and women’s ice hockey, along with the American Hockey Coaches Association, Hockey Commissioners Association, and Liberty League. The groups argued that the exemption protects the competitive spirit of the sport and is consistent with one of the association’s core principles as set forth in the NCAA’s Principle for Competitive Equity.

Proponents also pointed to the recent Supreme Court ruling in Alston v. NCAA, which unanimously ruled that the NCAA should not limit education-related benefits, including athletic scholarships and the cost of attendance.

“We’re just looking to bring the opportunities to our student athletes and programs that are consistent with the Division I hockey landscape,” said Director of Athletics Jim McLaughlin ’93 .

Currently, 10 NCAA schools compete primarily in Division III, but also offer sports at the Division I level. Of those, five offer scholarships, including four with hockey programs: Clarkson University, Colorado College, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and St. Lawrence University. The other multi-divisional institution offering scholarships is Johns Hopkins University, for men’s and women’s lacrosse.

Saturday’s vote means the five not allowed to offer scholarships at the Division I level can now join the other schools if they wish. In addition to Union and RIT for hockey, the other schools are Franklin and Marshall (men’s wrestling), Hobart and William Smith College (men’s lacrosse), and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (women’s team).

University officials emphasize that granting scholarships will not curtail other campus priorities. To offset the cost of the grants, a campaign to create an endowment from the energetic base of Union hockey donors will provide the additional funding needed forever to meet the increased costs of today’s, on-needs based allocation of help available to all students.