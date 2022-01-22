NCAA D3 Membership Passes Multi-Division Vote





ROCHESTER, NY At the Division III Business meeting this morning, a proposal was passed at the NCAA convention that would allow the RIT to offer scholarships to its Division I undergraduate and women’s hockey students. “This is a great day for our department and our hockey programs,” said Athletics Executive Director Jacqueline Nicholson . “I am grateful for Division III membership’s support of this legislation, which will have a profound effect on the lives of our student-athletes and what our teams can achieve.” Multi-divisional intercollegiate athletic programs such as RIT, which sponsors 22 Division III teams along with two Division I hockey teams, were previously not allowed to apply all Division I legislation to their Division I teams, including the inability to award athletic subsidies. to its players based on a 2004 statute. However, by an overwhelming majority of votes this morning by a margin of 388-18-39, the Tigers will be on par with the rest of their peers across the board. country with a full 18 scholarships available to each hockey team. “This changes things on many different levels for our teams,” says RIT Men’s Hockey Coach Wayne Wilson , who is on the Tiger bench in the midst of his 23rd season. “Our coaches have always done a great job recruiting by finding players who would excel in our program, but the conversation is completely different when you can sit them down and offer the same as all the other teams. Decisions are not about making financially no more.” Four other multi-divisional institutions will benefit from today’s vote. The Union men’s and women’s hockey teams are now also eligible to be awarded scholarships, along with Hobart (men’s lacrosse), Franklin & Marshall (wrestling), and MIT (rowing). “I’m excited about the future of our program,” said sophomore Bruce B. Bates Women’s Hockey Coach Celeste Brown ’15. “We have already taken some important steps in a short period of time to take our program to the next level. This only accelerates our journey to where we know we can take this team in the future. It will also help make the women’s game stronger , in general, by creating more opportunities for women to get scholarships while playing the sport at the top level.” The RIT men are currently in their 17th season at the Division I level after switching from Division III in 2005. The women are in the midst of their 10th Division I season and are making the move after winning the Division III National Championship 2012. Both teams have enjoyed their share of success despite the fact that league is allowed to award athletic grants to its players. The men have won three Atlantic hockey championships and made three NCAA Tournament appearances, including a historic run to the 2010 Frozen Four where they finished a game without playing for a National Championship. The women also won back-to-back College Hockey America Championships in 2014 and 2015, while making one NCAA Tournament show. “Our players are committed to representing our program at the highest level on the ice and in the classroom when they decide to come to RIT,” continued Wilson. “Now we can make that same commitment to them by offering a scholarship.”

