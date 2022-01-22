Legends League Cricket a special tournament: Mohammed Hafeez





Legends League Cricket is a great concept for all legends to keep playing, renew friendships and resume the fights they had when they played international cricket.

nutmeg: Former Pakistani player Mohammed Hafeez calls the ongoing Legends League Cricket Tournament in Oman a very special tournament, a view his opponent Kevin OBrien seems to agree with. Hafeez is part of the Asian Lions squad that defeated OBriens World Giants in the Twenty20 event, and despite the rivalry that both sides can show each other on the pitch, they couldn’t be more wrong. Most of all, as a cricket fan, I have enjoyed this match where all the legends of the game, many of them top stars of the world, are back on the ground and show their skills. I am so happy and it is a pleasure to see them, Hafeez said at his press conference after the game. The level of competition may not be that high, but to get back to the ground, make the effort to play and show their skills again, watch them bowl and hit them is something very special, he added to. Hafeezs Lions defeated the World Giants by six wickets. After the Lions set a score of 209/4, the Giants fell just short in their pursuit, finishing in 205/7. It was in a way a double whammy for ex-Ireland international OBrien, who missed both his century and a win, after scoring 95 runs off 46 balls. It was a very good wicket and I really enjoyed hitting there. Unfortunately we couldn’t defend the score, but we’ll be back tomorrow, OBrien said. The all-rounder shared his thoughts on what the tournament meant to him, saying: It’s brilliant, you can see the standard is still very good, the batters are hitting really well and the bowlers are still trying their best. I think it’s a great concept for all the legends to keep playing, renew friendships they’ve made and resume the fights they had when they played international cricket, it’s a really good concept. The fans seem to enjoy it too. As a kid growing up in Ireland, I watched a lot of test cricket on TV, he added. You saw Shoaib Akhtar run in and bowl incredibly fast, you saw Mohammed Yousuf play, and I’ve been lucky enough to have been able to play against these guys over the years when I played for Ireland, to play with them again is a big challenge. OBrien praised his teammates and added: To play for the World Giants, which includes Ryan Sidebottom a World Cup winner with England, Kevin Pietersen one of the greatest batsmen of all time, and you can see Morne and Albie Morkel out South Africa, so it’s great to be able to play with these legends too. Echoing the feelings of the Irish, Hafeez intervened with: Well, the intensity level isn’t that high, but personally I’m here to revisit these legends. I am so happy to be a part of this competition. I don’t think we should be more critical of whether someone is doing well or not. It is a wonderful initiative and I am personally very happy and would like to congratulate the organizers who had this mentality to bring all these players together. As a fan of the game, I am very happy, he continued. As a cricketer I think this is great entertainment for the fans. They will again see the players they have watched before, such as [Muttiah] Muralitharan, Shoaib Akhtar, other players like Kevin Pietersen, these are people we all idolized, and to see them as a fan again I’m so happy.

