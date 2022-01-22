Wall football hazing victims will sue district, lawyer says

A lawyer representing some victims of alleged hazing on the Wall High School football team said his clients will sue the district and possibly others in connection with the ongoing scandal, which has already resulted in juvenile criminal charges, student and staff suspensions, and a premature end to the season last fall.

We fully intend to bring a lawsuit against the board of education and perhaps others, the lawyer, Armen McOmber, told NJ Advance Media on Friday. He declined to elaborate on the grounds for the suit or other aspects.

McOmber, who said he represents multiple players on the Crimson Knights varsity football team, has already served a notice of tort claim on the district, a necessary step in advance of a suit against a public agency, he said.

In one of multiple video clips of the incidents viewed by NJ Advance Media, as many as five players hold a victim by the arms and legs, as he fights desperately to free himself, before another assailant uses a broom handle to poke him on the buttocks between his legs. In another clip, what appears to be a different victim is pinned down on the locker room floor and poked with a finger through his shorts by an attacker.

Word of the potential suit comes a week after an influential state lawmaker who has closely followed the case, Sen. Paul Sarlo, D-36th District, called for the resignations of the Wall school board and Superintendent of Schools Tracy Handerhan. one board member, Russell Gartz, did resign in November in connection with the scandal.

It was just after NJ Advance Media reported that the school district attorneys offered tuition money to at least two alleged assailants, according to two sources, who asked not to be identified to discuss personnel matters involving juveniles. The sources said the district would pay the students a prorated amount of money toward private school tuition to attend a new school for the second half of the current school year and then $18,000 toward tuition for the 2022-2023 school year.

Sarlo, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, weighed in on the issue again on Friday, with a statement he released to NJ Advance Media calling on Handerhan to appear before the committee and explain why Wall officials offered to use taxpayer funds to pay for private school tuition for students charged in a criminal investigation of hazing incidents at Wall High School.

Wall Board of Education President Ralph Addonizio declined to comment Friday. Lawyers for the district did not return a call. Handerhan could not be reached.

Its now more than two months since the district confirmed internal and criminal investigations into allegations of hazing, a scandal that has roiled the the school district and the broader community of Wall, a prosperous Monmouth County township with a strong emphasis on youth sports.

Several juveniles have been charged by the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office on counts of hazing, aggravated sexual contact, false imprisonment and other offenses related to alleged attacks in the football teams locker room last September and October. Sarlo expressed outrage that the district would spend taxpayer funds on the players charged.

I want to know why they think they can use state and local funds to pay tuition at private schools for students being charged with criminal offenses for hazing incidents, the lawmaker said Friday. These are serious allegations that cant be shipped off to other schools, especially if they use taxpayer money. The superintendent has some explaining to do.

