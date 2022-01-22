Men’s tennis set for Sunday morning matchup with Duke





at Duke January 23 | 11 a.m. Durham, North Carolina Sheffield Indoor Tennis Centre Watch Live stats ELON, NC Elon University men’s tennis returns to action on Sunday, January 23, when it travels to Durham, NC for an 11am game with Duke. GAMEDAY COVERAGE – Sunday’s action kicks off with doubles at 11am at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.

– Live video of the action will be provided and can be accessed through thisclutch.

–Live stats are also available and can be foundhere. THE MATCH – Sunday morning marks the 16emeeting between Elon and Duke.

– The Phoenix is ​​currently running 14-1 in the all-time series.

– In the most recent meeting between the two programs, Duke defeated Elon 6-1 on January 20, 2021.

– Elon’s only all-time series win against Duke came in the 2014 season opener when the Phoenix defeated the No. 7 nationally ranked Blue Devils 4-3 at their home ground in Durham, NC SCOUTING ELON – Elon enters this competition with a 0-1 overall record after falling to No. 10 Wake Forest in his most recent appearance.

– Elon returned three All-CAA honors this season inKyle Frankel(1stTeam; 2ndteam doubles),Camilo Ponce(2ndTeam; 2ndTeam Double) andChung-Han Tsai(2ndteam doubles).

– Frankel had a strong season last year as he set an overall record of 15-1 and a score of 11-1 at number 1. He also combined withCamilo Ponceto set an undefeated 8-0 record in doubles.

–Camilo Poncefinished second to the team in singles wins (12) last season, while setting an 8-3 mark at the No. 3 position.

–Nicholas Campbellfinished the 2020-21 campaign with the team’s third-most wins in singles (10), adding an 8-4 point in doubles.

–Chung-Han Tsaienters this season after finishing 8-7 in singles and 10-5 in doubles in 2020-21.

–Nicholas Condosfinished the 2020-21 campaign with an 8-9 singles record and an 11-7 mark in doubles.

– Elon is led byMichael Leonard,who starts his 18eseason at the helm of the program in 2021-22. SCOUTING DUKE – Duke will open his home game on Sunday with a doubleheader against Elon and North Carolina Central at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Blue Devils lead 11-2 in home openers under head coach Ramsey Smith.

– Ramsey Smith is in the middle of his 14eseason at the helm of the Duke program. Smith led the team to an overall record of 218-109 and was named ITA Carolina Regional Coach of the Year twice (2010, 2012).

– Duke has ranked two singles and two doubles on his way to tomorrow in singles, sophomoreFaris Khanand juniorGarrett Johnscome in at No. 38 and No. 76, respectively, while Johns andSean SculleylikeMichael HellerandAndrew Zhangare ranked in doubles at No. 37 and No. 39, respectively. LAST TIME OFF – Elon dropped his season opener to No. 10Wake Forest, 7-0, on Saturday, January 15 at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.

–Nicholas Condosfought against Taha Baadi at number 100, but came up short 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the number 3 singles slot.

–Chung-Han Tsaitook on FilippoMoroni No. 75 in singles but got a 7-5, 6-1 lead.

–Stephen Penagosalso played against ranked opponent in number 117 Robert Maciag, but was defeated 7(7)-6(2), 6-3 in number 6 singles.

–Nicholas Campbellwon the second set against RrezartCungu in number 2 singles, but fell 6(3)-7(7), 6-3, 6-0 in three sets.

– Wake Forest captured the double point when Elon’s top duo Campbell/Tsai fell in a 7(7)-6(3) tiebreak.

– Also in doubles, the Condos/Zipay combination led 6-5 before the Demon Deacons took the double point on lane one. THE FACES OF 2021-22 – The Phoenix welcomes seven returnees from last year’s senior squadKyle Frankel,Camilo PonceandChung-Han Tsai, juniorsNicholas CampbellandNicholas Condosand sophomoreLuke QueirozandBen Zipay.

– Elon will have three newcomers in freshmanStephen PenagosandJoseph Dougherty, as well as the transfer to MinnesotaDaniel Martin.

– Penagos joins the Phoenix of Laurel Springs High School, where he achieved a top-300 ITF ranking.

– Dougherty comes to Elon from the North Carolina Cyber ​​Academy, where he achieved a top-200 national ranking (18’s) and was considered a 4-star player at Tennis Recruiting.

– Martin joins Elon of the University of Minnesota, where he posted an 8-8 in singles last season. AVAILABLE SOON – The Phoenix remains on the road for a Sunday January 23 meeting with Duke.

– Elon will play its first home game of the spring season on Friday, February 4, when it welcomes Liberty to the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center for a game at 2 p.m.

– After that game, Elon will head out for back-to-back games against William & Mary (February 6) and Longwood (February 17). –ELON–

