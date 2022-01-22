NCAA approves legislation allowing Union hockey programs to award athletic scholarships – The Daily Gazette

Union’s men’s and women’s hockey teams can compete against their opponents not only on the ice, but also off the ice.

Proposal 4, which gives multi-divisional programs the ability to apply all Division I legislation to its Division I programs, including financial aid, was approved Saturday by NCAA Division III membership at the NCAA convention in Indianapolis.

The vote was 388 in favour, 18 against and 39 abstained.

Each team will receive 18 grants. The programs can start awarding them from the 2022-23 inbound class.

“We are pleased that NCAA membership has approved this measure, which puts Union College and institutions in similar situations on a level playing field with their Division I colleagues,” said Union College President David Harris in a press release. “For Union, being able to offer scholarships will greatly enhance our ability to compete at the highest level in men’s and women’s hockey and to build on our proud history on the ice.

“More importantly, it provides another powerful tool that we can use to attract exceptional people to Union who are also outstanding students and athletes.”

In a phone interview from Indianapolis, Union athletic director Jim McLaughlin was pleased with the result.

“This is a great day for Union hockey and for Union College,” said McLaughlin. “I am thrilled with the programs, our university, our alumni, our fans and most importantly our student athletes and how it will benefit them in the future. This was a very long process that took about 18 months, and there were many, many contributions to it, and that’s how we do things at Union. It was a team effort, most notably under the leadership of President David Harris and Vice President Fran’Cee Brown-McClure.

“Both President Harris and Vice President McClure realized: [hockey] is an integral part of the student experience. While the primary focus at our institution is on academics, there is a huge part of life outside the classroom that is very important to our students, and athletics is certainly a big part of that.”

Union co-sponsored the legislation with RIT, another Division III institution that plays Division I men’s and women’s hockey. Union and RIT were the only two of the 59 Division I men’s hockey teams and 41 women’s hockey teams not to offer scholarships. Other Division III schools such as RPI, Clarkson, and St. Lawrence have been able to award athletic scholarships for their hockey programs.

Union increased its men’s hockey program from Division III to Division I in 1991 when the Army replaced ECAC Hockey. The women’s program moved from Division III to Division I in 2003. Despite not being able to award athletic scholarships, the Dutch had great success over the past decade, winning four regular season ECACH titles, three consecutive ECACH tournament championships and five NCAA tournaments to win. They reached the Frozen Four in 2012 and 2014 and won the National Championship in 2014.

The women’s program in particular will benefit from this. Since joining the Division I ranks, the Dutch women have never had a winning record, nor have they ever made it to the ECACH tournament.

“It’s a great day for all programs,” Union head coach Josh Sciba said in a text message. “So much time and effort has gone into making this program a reality for our program and we want to thank everyone who has contributed to this. The best thing about this new legislation is that not only are we giving our programs a chance to get better, but men’s and women’s hockey is getting better too. Our employees are extremely grateful to be a part of this special day and looked forward to the future.”

The easing of students who switch schools and do not have to sit for a year also has consequences for university sports. That was one of the reasons why Union, together with the RIT, supported the legislation. Both schools compete in the Division III Liberty League.

“With the big change in the transfer portal and what we’ve seen over the past year, that was an important part of moving this forward,” said McLaughlin.

In its press release, the school said: granting scholarships will not curtail other campus priorities. To offset the cost of the grants, a campaign to create an endowment from the energetic base of Union hockey donors will provide the additional funding needed forever to meet the increased costs of today’s, on-needs based allocation of help available to all students.

Three other Division III schools with a Division I program were also affected by the vote: Franklin & Marshall (wrestling), Hobart (men’s lacrosse), and MIT (women’s team).

