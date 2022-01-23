A thumping header from Edin Dzeko gives Inter Milan a late win against Venezia and remains at the top of the rankings





Inter Milan extended their lead at the top of Serie A to five points after a final gasp with a 2-1 win over Venezia at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Despite camping in their own half for the first exchanges, Venezia took a shocking lead against play after 18 minutes when Ethan Ampadus was headed in from deep down the right flank by Thomas Henry from the penalty area. However, their lead lasted just over 20 minutes, as Inter equalized shortly before half time. Matteo Darmians’ cross was connected on the volley by Ivan Perisic, who forced the save of Venezia goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini, but Nicolo Barella was there to score the rebound. a competition Atalanta and Inter in amusing goalless draw 16/01/2022 AT 20:34 Simone Inzaghis side left late and eventually found a last-minute winner, as Edin Dzeko made up for opportunities that he missed in the second half by pushing Denzel Dumfries’ cross near the back post to break Venezia’s hearts. TALKING POINT – Inter win despite not being at their best The Serie A leaders had to fight for it, but in the end their dominance of the ball and offensive output paid off right at the end to take a famous win that could prove crucial at the end of the season, in terms of the race for the Scudetto. The Nerazzurri are now five points clear of AC Milan at the top. Many Inter players were not at their best, but as a collective Simone Inzaghi’s side found a way to get the job done, against a side that camped in their own half for most of the game to frustrate their opponents. And the game plan almost worked. Dzeko eventually found the winner for his side, but he was not clinical enough for goal when the opportunities presented themselves – something that could have cost his team dearly. Luckily for him, he was fine. PLAYER OF THE MATCH – Luca Lezzerini Venezia goalkeeper Luca Lezzerini in action against Inter Image Credit: Getty Images The Venezia goalkeeper kept his side in play and on course for a famous point until the last minute, when Dzeko’s last-minute header went into the back of his net. In total, the 26-year-old made 10 saves over the course of the game. If you consider that Inter had 12 shots on target, that’s a great return. Whenever he was called upon, he was there to stop the danger. PLAYER REVIEWS Below: Handanovic 6, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 6, Darmian 6, Barella 7, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 7, Perisic 7, Martinez 6, Dzeko 8. Subscribers: Vecino 6, Dumfries 7, Dimarco 7, Sanchez 6, Vidal 6. Venice: Lezzerini 8, Ceccaroni 6, Modolo 7, Caldara 6, Ullmann 6, Tessmann 7, Vacca 6, Cuisance 6, Ampadu 7, Henry 7, Okereke 7. Subscribers: Nani 6, Fiordilino 6, Peretz 6, Sigurdsson 6, Kiyine 6. IMPORTANT MOMENTS 18 – TARGET! VENEZIA LEAD! (Thomas Hendrik) – Wow! After camping for most of the match, the visitors break on the right as Ethan Ampadu slides forward. The Chelsea hirer whips a beautiful ball from deep in the center and Henry is there to head the ball in and give his side a shock lead in the San Siro! 35 – ALMOST SPECTACULAR! – A long ball enters the penalty area for Inter, and Dzeko gets the flick-on on Martinez’s path in the middle of the area, and the attacker tries a spectacular overhead kick the first time, but it goes over the bar. 40 – TARGET! (Nicolo Barella) – Darmian would do well to take down two Venezia players in the right byline before he lands a cross. It is first met on the volley by Perisic, but Lezzerini saves. However, the rebound falls directly on Barella, who has an easy tap-in. 90 – TARGET! INTER WON IT! (Edin Dzeko) – Denzel Dumfries’ cross from the right byline is headed in at the far post by Edin Dzeko to break Venezia’s hearts! IMPORTANT STATISTICS Inter Milan have now won 13 of their last 15 Serie A matches and are unbeaten at home in the competition since October 2020.

Inter Milan have scored the most points this season by losing positions in Serie A (16). Italian Super Cup Sanchez seals Super Cup for Inter with 120th minute winner against Juventus 12/01/2022 AT 19:05 a competition Inter Milan continues winning run against Lazio and remains the leader in Serie A 09/01/2022 AT 19:08

